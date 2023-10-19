Khamzat Chimaev shares harsh assessment of UFC 294 opponent Kamaru Usman
UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has given his thoughts on Kamaru Usman ahead of their encounter at UFC 294.
For the longest time, it seemed as if Khamzat Chimaev would be taking on Paulo Costa at UFC 294. Unfortunately, Costa was forced to pull out, meaning that someone had to take his place – and that someone was Kamaru Usman.
The former welterweight king is coming off the back of two losses to Leon Edwards. Chimaev, meanwhile, hasn’t fought in over a year, and wants to prove that he’s still a top contender, this time at 185 pounds.
In a pre-fight media scrum, ‘Borz’ was less than kind when discussing ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and his chances this weekend.
Chimaev shrugs off Usman
“Of course, because since Day 1 I get to the UFC, everyone spoke about Khamzat, Usman, Khamzat, Usman,” Chimaev told MMA Junkie and other reporters through an interpreter at Wednesday’s media day. “Our wrestling skills, our striking, all of these things. Usman is a fighter like me, but he’s the old version, I’m new, different. Like iPhones come out, he’s iPhone 5. I’m like Pro. It’s different.”
“The guy comes just to make money,” Chimaev said. “It’s a lot of money put on that. I think he gets a lot of good money when somebody fights me. It’s different-level money. So that’s why he’s here. Of course, he comes for win, everyone comes to a fight to win, and he has already excuses. He’s getting paid.
“So I think that’s why he comes. Everyone here, a lot of guys talk about, ‘My my history, this belt, this sh*t,’ when somebody put the money you know, millions, one day everyone will forget about that, but the guy is going to have his money for his family. That’s why he’s here, I think.”
