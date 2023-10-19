Khamzat Chimaev shares harsh assessment of UFC 294 opponent Kamaru Usman

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev has given his thoughts on Kamaru Usman ahead of their encounter at UFC 294.

For the longest time, it seemed as if Khamzat Chimaev would be taking on Paulo Costa at UFC 294. Unfortunately, Costa was forced to pull out, meaning that someone had to take his place – and that someone was Kamaru Usman.

The former welterweight king is coming off the back of two losses to Leon Edwards. Chimaev, meanwhile, hasn’t fought in over a year, and wants to prove that he’s still a top contender, this time at 185 pounds.

RELATED: DANA WHITE REVEALS THE WINNER OF KHAMZAT CHIMAEV VS. KAMARU USMAN AT UFC 294 WILL GET THE NEXT MIDDLEWEIGHT TITLE SHOT

In a pre-fight media scrum, ‘Borz’ was less than kind when discussing ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ and his chances this weekend.