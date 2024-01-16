Arman Tsarukyan’s coach believes Charles Oliveira is “more dangerous” than current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev: “He’s dangerous everywhere”

Arman Tsarukyan’s coach believes that Charles Oliveira is actually more dangerous than UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

At UFC 300, Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan will collide in a number one contender fight. The winner is expected to take on Islam Makhachev later this year, with their contest being used as a way to determine who the true top guy is to battle Makhachev.

Tsarukyan is coming off the back of a violent win over Beneil Dariush. Now, he has the chance to topple a former champion, which would be a huge sign of his intent.

According to American Top Team coach Marcos ‘Parrumpa’ DaMatta, they actually believe ‘Do Bronx’ is a bigger challenge for them to overcome.