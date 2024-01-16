Arman Tsarukyan’s coach believes Charles Oliveira is “more dangerous” than current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev: “He’s dangerous everywhere”

By Harry Kettle - January 16, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan’s coach believes that Charles Oliveira is actually more dangerous than UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Charles Oliveira celebrating

At UFC 300, Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan will collide in a number one contender fight. The winner is expected to take on Islam Makhachev later this year, with their contest being used as a way to determine who the true top guy is to battle Makhachev.

Tsarukyan is coming off the back of a violent win over Beneil Dariush. Now, he has the chance to topple a former champion, which would be a huge sign of his intent.

RELATED: Arman Tsarukyan plans to KO Charles Oliveira and earn June title fight with Islam Makhachev: “Gaethje has to wait until October”

According to American Top Team coach Marcos ‘Parrumpa’ DaMatta, they actually believe ‘Do Bronx’ is a bigger challenge for them to overcome.

Tsarukyan’s Oliveira challenge

“So now, we don’t have a title shot, yes, but we have a legend,” DaMatta said. “A guy that’s – in my opinion – even more dangerous than Islam because he’s dangerous everywhere. He’s a good striker, he’s an amazing jiu-jitsu guy. In my opinion, he’s probably the best finisher in UFC history.”

“To get a finish will be a statement,” DaMatta asserted. “To make sure that no one doubts that he’s number one contender, you know, because Gaethje lost to Charles. If we go there and finish Charles, or even beating Charles, I think there’s no way that they’re gonna give a title shot to Gaethje before Arman.”

Quotes via MMA News

Regardless of how you look at it, this is easily one of the most exciting matchups of the year.

Do you agree with this point of view? Who do you believe is the favorite to come out on top between Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

