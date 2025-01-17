Tawanchai expects no new threats in rematch with Superbon at ONE 170 

Reigning ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai has a sense of comfort entering ONE 170’s main event.

The Thai striker defends his crown against ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon for the second time on Friday, January 24, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Impact Arena.

Their first battle came in December 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 46. There, Tawanchai out-struck Superbon across five rounds to retain his crown.

Since then, Superbon has continued competing in the art of Muay Thai. He scored his first knockout in the division against #2-ranked contender Jo Nattawut this past September at ONE Friday Fights 81.

Despite the striking legend reaching a new level in Muay Thai, Tawanchai is unfazed. He sees no great development in his foe, and he predicts the outcome will not differ from their first affair.

“Superbon’s strengths are his sharp eye, razor attacks, and good timing,” Tawanchai said.

“But now, I can read him like a book. I know every trick he’s going to bring to me, but I won’t say them now.”