Ariel Helwani goes to bat for Tom Aspinall after recent criticism from UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones

By Susan Cox - January 10, 2024

Ariel Helwani is going to bat for Tom Aspinall after the Brit received recent criticism from UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Jon Jones, Ariel Helwani, UFC

It was Tom Aspinall (14-3 MMA) who recently fought and defeated Sergei Pavlovich (18-2 MMA) by KO this past November at UFC 295 for the interim heavyweight title.

Jones (27-1 MMA) was originally supposed to fight Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) at UFC 295 but had to withdraw from the bout due to a pectoral injury he incurred during training. The fight between Jones and Miocic will be rescheduled once ‘Bones’ is healthy.

Current interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, has been repeatedly calling out Jon Jones, even suggesting the UFC should strip ‘Bones’ of his heavyweight title.

The back-and-forth posts on social media saw Jones, 36, admonish Aspinall in a series of tweets, some of which included:

“That intern championship means absolutely nothing if you seriously haven’t noticed yet.”

“Only four recognizable opponents, and already the king of England, must be nice. There will be legendary tales told about you and your infamous call outs.”

“I was a champion when I was 23 years old, you can’t show up at age 30 pretending like you’ve been chasing me your whole life. I have no clue who 90% of his résumé is, meanwhile, I’ve been highlighting UFC events my entire career.”

Well, apparently the Brit has Ariel Helwani in his corner. Helwani recently posted the fights Jones won prior to getting a title shot versus the fights Aspinall (who feels he deserves a title shot) has won.

Taking to ‘X‘, journalist Ariel Helwani posted the following:

“Jon Jones (12-1) last 5 fights before getting a title shot against legend Shogun Rua (19-4, Pride GP champ, UFC champ) at UFC 128:

Ryan Bader

Vladimir Matyushenko

Brandon Vera

Matt Hamill

Jake O’Brien

Also of note: Stephan Bonnar

Tom Aspinall’s (14-3) last five fights as he hopes to get a fight against legend and current HW champ Jon Jones (27-1, 1 NC):

Sergei Pavlovich

Marvin Tybura

Curtis Blaydes

Alexander Volkov

Sergei Spivac

Also of note: Andrei Arlovski Same, same, essentially.

This is how the fight game goes (or should go).”

Do you agree with Ariel Helwani that perhaps Jon Jones shouldn’t be so critical of who Tom Aspinall has beaten in the Octagon, considering who ‘Bones’ was victorious against prior to getting a shot at the title?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

