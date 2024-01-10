Daniel Cormier explains why he’s not interested in seeing Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2: “I don’t anticipate it going well for my boy”

Daniel Cormier is explaining why he’s not interested in seeing Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2.

Masvidal, who retired from the UFC in April of last year, recently announced that he was ‘unretired’ and fight fans wanted to know what the 39-year-old would do next.

Diaz, who left the UFC in 2022 after 15 years with the promotion, has also been hinting at an upcoming fight.

Well, it was recently announced by ‘Happy Punch’ on ‘X’ that Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will in fact be having a rematch, this time in the boxing ring:

“BREAKING: Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal boxing match confirmed for March in Las Vegas. The UFC has given the green light, sources tell Happy Punch”

Ariel Helwani took to ‘X’ to verify the news:

“Nathan Diaz x Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match is in fact in the works for later this year, sources say.”

“First reported by @happypunch.”

“I ask Diaz’s rep Zach Rosenfield this evening about it, and he said “I can’t confirm that.”

As far as a date, venue, rules of the bout or officiating bodies, details have yet to be released.

UFC commentator, Daniel Cormier believes should this fight actually take place, it would be a mistake, speaking on his ESPN show ‘DC & RC’ he shared the following (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I tap out because even in the mixed martial arts fight, we kind of had the idea that Masvidal would be a better striker, and Nate was the better ground guy, and Nate was the better wrestler, the better grappler, and Masvidal dominated that. So now you’re telling me you’re going to now limit Nate Diaz to fighting Jorge in the only area that we felt he held the advantage going into Fight 1. Yeah, I don’t anticipate it going well for my boy Nate Diaz.”

Diaz (21-13 MMA) and Masvidal (35-17 MMA) last met in the Octagon in November of 2019 at UFC 244 where it was ‘Gamebred’ defeating Diaz by TKO (round 3 doctor stoppage). Masvidal would claim the ‘BMF’ title.

Nate Diaz got in the boxing ring with Jake Paul this past August in a 10-round bout, but suffered a unanimous decision loss.

Would you like to see a Diaz vs. Masvidal 2, this time in the boxing ring? Do you believe, like Cormier, that it would not go well for the 38-year-old Diaz?

