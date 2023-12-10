Pros react after Khalil Roundtree Jr. TKO’s Anthony Smith at UFC Vegas 83

By Chris Taylor - December 9, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 83 event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring Anthony Smith taking on Khalil Rountree Jr.

Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC Vegas 83, UFC

Smith (37-19 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since earning a split decision win over Ryan Spann at August’s UFC Singapore event. That victory had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Lionheart’, as the 35-year-old veteran had previously suffered setbacks to Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev respectively.

Meanwhile, Khalil Rountree Jr. (13-5 MMA) entered tonight’s co-headliner sporting a four-fight winning streak, his most recent being a first-round knockout victory over Chris Daukaus this past August. Prior to defeating the Philadelphia native, ‘The War Horse’ had scored wins over Dustin Jacoby, Karl Roberson and Modestas Bukauskas.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 83 co-main event proved to be another strong showing for the surging contender Khalil Rountree Jr. ‘The War Horse’ was able to keep the fight standing and seemingly picked apart Antony Smith with his left hand and low kicks. After wobbling Smith in round two, Rountree Jr. was able to find the finish early in round three. Khalil rocked Anthony with an uppercut and then sent him crashing to the canvas with a big left.

Official UFC Vegas 83 Results: Khalil Rountree Jr. def. Anthony Smith via TKO in Round 3

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Smith vs. Rountree Jr.’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Khalil Rountree Jr. defeating Anthony Smith at UFC Vegas 83:

Who would you like to see Khalil Rountree Jr. fight next following his TKO victory over Anthony Smith this evening in Sin City?

Previous Post

Topics:

Anthony Smith Khalil Rountree UFC UFC Vegas 83

Related

Khalil Rountree Jr., Anthony Smith, UFC Vegas 83, Results

UFC Vegas 83 Results: Khalil Roundtree Jr. stops Anthony Smith (Video)

Chris Taylor - December 9, 2023
UFC Vegas 83, Song Yadong, Chris Gutiérrez, UFC, Results
Song Yadong

UFC Vegas 83: 'Song vs. Gutiérrez' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - December 9, 2023

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 83 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutiérrez.

Ian Garry
Ian Garry

Colby Covington becomes the latest fighter to take issue with Ian Garry: “The guy's a f**king joke”

Harry Kettle - December 9, 2023

Colby Covington has become the latest fighter to take a shot at Ian Garry as the public scrutiny against the Irishman continues.

Snoop Dogg and Conor McGregor
UFC

Irish politicians react after Conor McGregor hints at running for President of Ireland: “I wouldn’t nominate him to wash dishes”

Harry Kettle - December 9, 2023

Irish politicians have reacted to the news that Conor McGregor is interested in running for the Irish presidency.

Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Ilia Topuria is predicting a “masterpiece” against Alex Volkanovski at UFC 298: “It will be one of the easier fights of my career”

Harry Kettle - December 9, 2023

UFC contender Ilia Topuria has predicted a masterpiece of a performance ahead of his fight against Alexander Volkanovski.

Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka

Jan Blachowicz calls for Jiri Prochazka headliner in Europe after he returns from shoulder surgery

Cole Shelton - December 8, 2023
Daniel Cormier and Colby Covington
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier praises Colby Covington's incredible work ethic: "No one has done more with less"

Josh Evanoff - December 8, 2023

Play-by-play Commentator Daniel Cormier believes Colby Covington might be the hardest-working fighter in the UFC today.

Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rahmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov wants title shot with UFC 296 win, but admits: "Belal Muhammad also deserves"

Josh Evanoff - December 8, 2023

Shavkat Rakhmonov believes that either he or Belal Muhammad is likely next for a UFC welterweight title shot.

Colby Covington and Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Colby Covington endorses Conor McGregor to be President of Ireland: "Would be a great leader"

Cole Shelton - December 8, 2023

Colby Covington is endorsing Conor McGregor to be the President of Ireland.

Jan Blachowicz
UFC

Jan Blachowicz details shoulder injury, lays out timeframe for return

Cole Shelton - December 8, 2023

Jan Blachowicz says his shoulder injury was something that has hindered him for years now.