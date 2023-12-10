Pros react after Khalil Roundtree Jr. TKO’s Anthony Smith at UFC Vegas 83

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 83 event was co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring Anthony Smith taking on Khalil Rountree Jr.

Smith (37-19 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since earning a split decision win over Ryan Spann at August’s UFC Singapore event. That victory had snapped a two-fight losing skid for ‘Lionheart’, as the 35-year-old veteran had previously suffered setbacks to Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev respectively.

Meanwhile, Khalil Rountree Jr. (13-5 MMA) entered tonight’s co-headliner sporting a four-fight winning streak, his most recent being a first-round knockout victory over Chris Daukaus this past August. Prior to defeating the Philadelphia native, ‘The War Horse’ had scored wins over Dustin Jacoby, Karl Roberson and Modestas Bukauskas.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 83 co-main event proved to be another strong showing for the surging contender Khalil Rountree Jr. ‘The War Horse’ was able to keep the fight standing and seemingly picked apart Antony Smith with his left hand and low kicks. After wobbling Smith in round two, Rountree Jr. was able to find the finish early in round three. Khalil rocked Anthony with an uppercut and then sent him crashing to the canvas with a big left.

Official UFC Vegas 83 Results: Khalil Rountree Jr. def. Anthony Smith via TKO in Round 3

This Rountree x Smith fight is gonna be crazy I got Rountree by whatever he wants — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 10, 2023

Boy Oh boy. Main event vibes! #UFCVegas83 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 10, 2023

Looked like that elbow off the break cut

Smith. #UFCVegas83 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 10, 2023

We might see some gloves lay down tonight — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 10, 2023

Might have this 2-0 Rountree #ufcfightnight — Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) December 10, 2023

Respect for not following smith down with some more shots, that was a hell of a combo — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 10, 2023

He could’ve landed another kill shot but waited for the ref to see what he was seeing, and it saved Smith from any more damage. Great fight. Great stoppage. #UFCVegas83 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 10, 2023

Khalil Rountree just casually busted out some Portuguese while callin out Pereira — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 10, 2023

Who would you like to see Khalil Rountree Jr. fight next following his TKO victory over Anthony Smith this evening in Sin City?