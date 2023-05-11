Anthony Smith “would love” to fight Alex Pereira at light heavyweight, but thinks the Brazilian will struggle at 205lbs

Anthony Smith would love to face Alex Pereira at light heavyweight.

After Pereira suffered a knockout loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287 to lose the middleweight title, he announced he would be moving up to light heavyweight. Since the announcement, Pereira does not have his next fight booked but Smith – who is set to face Johnny Walker at UFC Charlotte – says he would love the chance to face the Brazilian. But, ‘Lionheart’ also doesn’t think a move to 205lbs will fare well for Pereira.

“Yeah, I would love that fight. I’m a big fan of Alex, I’m a big kickboxing fan so I knew who Alex Pereira was before he even came to the MMA side,” Smith said at UFC Charlotte media day. “I was excited when I seen him get booked at LFA, I didn’t suspect he’d be on the regional scene very long just because of the type of athlete he is. I think the same problems he would have outside of Israel Adesanya at 185, he’s going to have at 205. I’m a huge Israel Adesanya fan, I don’t want to ever take anything away from that guy. But, if Izzy is blast-doubling you and controlling you on the ground, a guy like Rakic, or Ankalaev or Blachowicz or myself are going to give you the same problem.”

Although Anthony Smith thinks Alex Pereira may struggle at 205, he knows the Brazilian will get a big fight in his debut so is more than open to welcoming him to 205lbs. Whether or not the UFC has any interest in that fight is uncertain at this time.

Yet, before Smith-Pereira is a possibility, ‘Lionheart’ will need to defeat Walker in the co-main event of this weekend’s UFC Charlotte card. Smith is also looking to return to the win column in that fight after losing by TKO to Magomed Ankalaev last time out.

Would you like to see Anthony Smith vs. Alex Pereira at 205lbs?