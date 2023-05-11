search

Anthony Smith “would love” to fight Alex Pereira at light heavyweight, but thinks the Brazilian will struggle at 205lbs

By Cole Shelton - May 10, 2023

Anthony Smith would love to face Alex Pereira at light heavyweight.

Anthony Smith, Alex Pereira

After Pereira suffered a knockout loss to Israel Adesanya at UFC 287 to lose the middleweight title, he announced he would be moving up to light heavyweight. Since the announcement, Pereira does not have his next fight booked but Smith – who is set to face Johnny Walker at UFC Charlotte – says he would love the chance to face the Brazilian. But, ‘Lionheart’ also doesn’t think a move to 205lbs will fare well for Pereira.

“Yeah, I would love that fight. I’m a big fan of Alex, I’m a big kickboxing fan so I knew who Alex Pereira was before he even came to the MMA side,” Smith said at UFC Charlotte media day. “I was excited when I seen him get booked at LFA, I didn’t suspect he’d be on the regional scene very long just because of the type of athlete he is. I think the same problems he would have outside of Israel Adesanya at 185, he’s going to have at 205. I’m a huge Israel Adesanya fan, I don’t want to ever take anything away from that guy. But, if Izzy is blast-doubling you and controlling you on the ground, a guy like Rakic, or Ankalaev or Blachowicz or myself are going to give you the same problem.”

Although Anthony Smith thinks Alex Pereira may struggle at 205, he knows the Brazilian will get a big fight in his debut so is more than open to welcoming him to 205lbs. Whether or not the UFC has any interest in that fight is uncertain at this time.

Yet, before Smith-Pereira is a possibility, ‘Lionheart’ will need to defeat Walker in the co-main event of this weekend’s UFC Charlotte card. Smith is also looking to return to the win column in that fight after losing by TKO to Magomed Ankalaev last time out.

Would you like to see Anthony Smith vs. Alex Pereira at 205lbs?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Pereira Anthony Smith UFC

Related

Alex Morono

Alex Morono expecting a "fun fight" against Tim Means at UFC Charlotte, eyes Matt Brown or Ian Garry next: "Bang it out with The Dirty Bird"

Cole Shelton - May 10, 2023
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Cody Stamann expects to "submit" Douglas Silva de Andrade "early" at UFC Charlotte, eyes "someone big" next time out: "I don't want to be a gatekeeper"

Cole Shelton - May 10, 2023

Cody Stamann was hopeful to make a quick turnaround and he got his wish. Stamann went down to Brazil and picked up a decision win over Luan Lacerda in January at UFC 283. Given he […]

Ian Garry
Ian Garry

Ian Garry plans to make Daniel Rodriguez regret signing the contract to fight him at UFC Charlotte: "I'm absolutely going to f*****g smoke him"

Cole Shelton - May 10, 2023

Ian Garry plans to dominate Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Charlotte. Garry is set for the toughest test of his career as he will face Rodriguez on Saturday in a bout that he called for. Although […]

Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

WATCH | Conor McGregor shoves Michael Chandler during faceoff as TUF 31 trailer drops

Cole Shelton - May 10, 2023

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler got physical during a faceoff at the TUF 31 filming. McGregor and Chandler are coaches for the upcoming season – which will air later this month – and the trailer […]

Dana White
UFC

Dana White announces official main card and televised prelim lineup for UFC 290

Lewis Simpson - May 10, 2023

Wednesday morning, UFC president Dana White made an exciting announcement revealing some major bouts that will take place at UFC 290 on July. 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The date marks the […]

Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz will be subject to Marijuana testing for boxing match with Jake Paul: “Wait what happened?”

Susan Cox - May 10, 2023
Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285, Bonus
UFC

Jon Jones produces “highest-grossing commercial PPV” for the UFC in the past 12 months

Susan Cox - May 10, 2023

Jon Jones has produced the ‘highest-grossing commercial PPV’ for the UFC in the past 12 months. The heavyweight champion, Jon Jones is being credited for helping build UFC 285 into the biggest selling card of […]

Alex Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, UFC
UFC

Henry Cejudo reacts to Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski celebrating his UFC 288 loss: “I’ve reached f**king accolades that these dudes wish they’ve accomplished”

Susan Cox - May 10, 2023

Henry Cejudo is reacting to Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski celebrating his UFC 288 loss. Last Saturday, May 6th, saw Henry Cejudo (16-3 MMA) return to the Octagon after a 3 year hiatus to enter […]

Belal Muhammad, UFC Sao Paulo
UFC

Belal Muhammad was not impressed that news of his ankle injury leaked prior to UFC 288: “Who’s the rat in my camp?”

Susan Cox - May 10, 2023

Belal Muhammad was not impressed that news of his ankle injury leaked prior to UFC 288. The co-main event at UFC 288 last Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey,  saw Belal […]

Ciryl Gane
Sergey Pavlovich

Coach says Ciryl Gane is planning to return in September, eyes a fight with Sergei Pavlovich

Harry Kettle - May 10, 2023

Fernand Lopez has suggested that Ciryl Gane is eyeing a return to the cage in September – potentially against Sergei Pavlovich. In the last few years, Ciryl Gane has served as one of the most […]