Anthony Smith home intruder revealed to be a former Nebraska wrestler

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith had one of the toughest fights of his life last weekend thanks to a home intruder.

According to Smith, he woke up at 4 a.m. on Sunday morning when his wife heard a stranger in his Omaha-area home. ‘Lionheart’ claims he got into a life-and-death struggle with the man and had to fight him tooth-and-nail for five minutes before the police arrived on the scene.

“I’m not lying when I said it was one of the toughest fights I’ve had in my whole life.” Anthony Smith explained. “I went into that fight ready to die. Nobody smart breaks into a house in the middle of the night unarmed. When they break in at night, it’s to hurt people.”

The intruder was identified as 21 -year-old Luke Haberman. He was cited for trespassing and then taken to the hospital but has since been released. An investigation into the Anthony Smith home invasion is still ongoing by local authorities.

Luke Haberman, the man who invaded Anthony Smith's home, is reportedly a former standout high school wrestler from Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/Ejr4928nu0 — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) April 11, 2020

According to a report from Eastern Europe BJJ, Luke Haberman was a standout high school wrestler at Bishop Neamann Wrestling in Nebraska. He complied a 32-11 record in his senior year.

Haberman’s wrestling background could explain why the former UFC light heavyweight title challenger was left astonished by his ability to fight.

“No normal human is able to fight like that.” Anthony Smith explained. “I’m by no means the baddest dude on the planet. But he’s a regular Joe and I had a hard time dealing with him. He took every punch, every knee, every elbow. He took every single one of them and kept on fighting me.”

Smith had previously received criticism from Jon Jones, Joe Rogan and Brendan Schaub for his handling of the intruder.

Anthony Smith was scheduled to fight fellow former title challenger Glover Teixeira on April 25. However that event, as well as all future UFC events, have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on April 1, 2020