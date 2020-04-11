Joe Rogan reacts to Anthony Smith’s home invasion: “Why didn’t he just choke him unconscious?”

Joe Rogan and Brendan Schaub believe UFC fighter Anthony Smith could have handled things differently during his recent home invasion.

Anthony Smith got into a vicious brawl with a home intruder early last Sunday morning in what he called “one of the toughest fights” of his life.

The former UFC light heavyweight title challenger, Smith, detailed the whole story of what happened during a interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

According to Smith, he woke up at 4 a.m. on Sunday morning when his wife heard a stranger in his Omaha-area home. Smith says he got into a life-and-death struggle with the man, Luke Haberman, and had to fight him tooth-and-nail for five minutes before the police arrived on the scene.

Joe Rogan and Brendan Schaub discussed the story on a recent edition of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ and suggested what ‘Lionheart’ could have done differently.

“Anthony Smith is one of the baddest motherf—kers walking the earth. He (the intruder) was smaller than him. The guy was a hundred and seventy pounds and he took everything he could throw at him,” said Rogan (via MMAMania). “Why didn’t he just choke him unconscious?”

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub agreed with Joe Rogan.

“Why didn’t he just choke the f—k out of him?”

Rogan and Schaub’s comments seemingly echo that of reigning UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones. ‘Bones’ had addressed the Anthony Smith home invasion story by stating that there was no way in hell that the intruder would have “left his house walking”.

Anthony Smith has yet to respond to the comments from Jones, Rogan or Schaub as of this time.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on April 11, 2020