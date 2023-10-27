Stipe Miocic reacts to interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 295: “I don’t know why I didn’t get picked”

Stipe Miocic is reacting to the interim heavyweight title fight between Sergei Pavlovich and Tom Aspinall at UFC 295.

It was to be Jon Jones (27-1 MMA) vs. Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) in main event heavyweight title fight at UFC 295 on Saturday, November 11th.

Just this past week it was revealed that Jon ‘Bones’ Jones had suffered a torn pectoral tendon during training and would have to pull out of the upcoming fight with Miocic.

The UFC brass had to act quickly to revamp the lineup for UFC 295. It will now be Sergei Pavlovich (18-1 MMA) vs. Tom Aspinall (13-3 MMA) fighting for the interim heavyweight title.

According to the UFC, no effort was made to rebook Stipe Miocic out of respect to the 41 year old former heavyweight champion.

UFC CEO, Dana White, told the media at the Power Slap 5 post fight press conference:

“To even call Stipe and ask Stipe to fight for an interim title is complete disrespect. This is a fight for two legends, legacy, two of the greatest to ever do it, fans want to see it, I want to see it, and they both want to do it.”

Speaking to ‘OnlyFans’, Stipe Miocic shared his own version of what took place concerning UFC 295:

“How did I feel when I woke up today? Like I got kicked in the nuts. In the morning, I woke up to my phone vibrating. It was dark, I had my son on top of me, trying to move and get my phone. I finally got my phone and had a text message from my manager saying my fight was off. I couldn’t sleep the rest of the night. I was supposed to fight Jon Jones in about two weeks in New York, UFC 295, Madison Square Garden. I was pretty excited about that. Actually really excited. I guess he tore something in his chest. Unfortunately that happens. It’s part of the game. Hopefully he gets better and feels better, but what happens now. Do I fight somebody else? I don’t know.”

Continuing Miocic confirmed it ‘wasn’t my choice’ not to fight at UFC 295 (h/t MMAFighting):

“I don’t know why I didn’t get picked, which is fine. I understand they have a direction they want to go. I’m okay with that. Every guy in the division is tough. I definitely want to fight the biggest fish, which is Jon Jones. It wasn’t my choice, it was theirs. Listen, everything happens for a reason. The fight being canceled, it sucks. No question about it. Unfortunately that’s just the game we’re in. It happens. Like I said, I hope he’s okay. You want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best. I want that belt back. It’s my belt. It’s going to happen.”

So, while Stipe Miocic believes it ‘sucks’ that his bout with Jon Jones was cancelled, he’ll be prepared when Jones is ready to come back and fully intends to get ‘that belt back’.

Will you be watching UFC 295? Are you looking forward to Jones vs Miocic in 2024?

