Anthony Smith blames TUF 31 editing for falsely portraying Conor McGregor

By Susan Cox - July 4, 2023

Anthony Smith is blaming The Ultimate Fighter 31 editing team for falsely portraying Conor McGregor.

Conor McGregor

TUF 31 has seen coach Conor McGregor’s team winless in the first five matches of the season. That of course means opposing coach Michael Chandler’s team are riding high with no losses to date.

TUF 31 airs on Tuesday nights, with the final episode set to air on August 15th. In the most recent episode, McGregor showed his wrath when Brad Katona handed then a fifth straight loss by defeating Carlos Vera.

Speaking on the ‘Believe You Me’ podcast, light heavyweight contender, Smith, spoke with Michael Bisping, sharing his thoughts on how the Irishman is being portrayed on TUF 31:

“That’s the thing, it’s been the format the whole time. In the whole history of the show, it’s been the format. When it’s not working out for you leave it to Conor to change it to benefit him. You have to fight withing the ruleset that you fight in. Like in the PFL, guys don’t go ah well if I had elbows I would have won.”

Anthony Smith, UFC Vegas 8

Image via @lionheartasmith on Instagram

The next preview for the 6th episode of TUF 31 shows rising tension between McGregor, who obviously doesn’t like losing, and Chandler.

Continuing, Anthony Smith said (h/t MMANews):

“I also don’t think that this season of The Ultimate Fighter is doing him very well. I think people are getting annoyed by him and that’s not necessarily his fault. It’s a lot of editing, you know what I mean, I just don’t think he’s being portrayed, he looks like a great coach, but it’s also making him look like a baby. Like he’s kind of whining, complaining, throwing tantrums.”

The opposing TUF 31 coaches, Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA), are supposed to fight in the Octagon sometime following the completion of the series, with a date, time and venue yet to be determined.

As for Anthony Smith (36-18 MMA), he’s preparing to meet Ryan Spann (21-8 MMA) in a light heavyweight bout this coming August 26th in Singapore.

