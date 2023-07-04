Bo Nickal receives new opponent for UFC 290 after Tresean Gore is forced to withdraw

By Susan Cox - July 4, 2023

Bo Nickal has received a new opponent for UFC 290, this after Tresean Gore was forced to withdraw from the event.

Bo Nickal, UFC

UFC 290 takes place this coming Saturday, July 8th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

It was to be Bo Nickal (4-0 MMA) vs Tresean Gore (5-2 MMA) in a middleweight bout.

Gore, 29, most recently defeated Josh Fremd (10-4 MMA) in October of 2022.

Reporter Ariel Helwani broke the news on ‘Twitter‘ today:

“Bo Nickal is in need of a new opponent for this weekend’s UFC 290 card, sources say. His opponent Tresean Gore is out due to injury. UFC is working on keeping Nickal on the card, I’m told. Hoping to finalize a new bout today.”

The UFC took no time in finding Nickal a new opponent, it will be Valentine Woodburn (7-0 MMA) taking Gore’s place, with only 5 days’ notice, this coming weekend.

Woodburn, 29, was originally scheduled to fight Marco Tulio on Dana White’s Contender Series on August 29th but will no longer need to compete for a UFC contract.

Bo Nickal, 27, won both his performances on Dana White’s Contender Series and more recently submitted Jamie Pickett (13-9 MMA) in just under three minutes at UFC 285 in March of this year.

Bo Nickal, UFC, UFC 285

This is not the first fighter to withdraw from UFC 290, as it was revealed last week that the Sean Brady (15-1 MMA) was out due to a bad staph infection. Brady was to fight Jack Della Maddalena (14-2 MMA) on July 8th but will instead be facing UFC newcomer Josiah Harrell (7-0 MMA).

Are you looking forward to seeing Bo Nickal take on Val Woodburn on Saturday night? Who is your pick for the W?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

