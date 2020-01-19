The Octagon returns to Las Vegas tonight for UFC 246, a pay-per-view event headlined by a welterweight fight between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone.

Conor McGregor will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since UFC 229 in October of 2018, where he suffered a fourth round submission loss to bitter rival Khabib Nurmagomedov in his bid to reclaim the promotions lightweight title.

Prior to the setback, ‘Mystic Mac’ was coming off back-to-back wins over Eddie Alvarez and Nate Diaz respectively.

The Irish superstar has not competed at welterweight since UFC 202 in August of 2016, when he defeated the aforementioned Nate Diaz by way of majority decision.

Meanwhile, Donald Cerrone will enter UFC 246 looking to rebound, this after suffering back-to-back TKO losses to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson in his most recent efforts.

Prior to the skid, ‘Cowboy’ had put together a three-fight win streak which included victories over Mike Perry, Alexander Hernandez and Al Iaquinta.

In the co-main event of UFC 246, women’s bantamweight standouts Holly Holm and Raquel Pennington will square off for the second time. In the pairs first encounter at UFC 158, Holly Holm emerged victorious by way of split-decision.

Get all of tonight’s UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone Live Results and Highlights below.

UFC 246 Main Card (10pm est)

Conor McGregor vs. Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

Holly Holm vs. Raquel Pennington

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Maurice Greene

Brian Kelleher vs. Ode Osbourne

Anthony Pettis vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

UFC 246 Televised Prelims (8pm est)

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Maycee Barber

Andre Fili vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Tim Elliott vs. Askar Askarov

Drew Dober vs. Nasrat Haqparast

UFC 246 Fight Pass Prelims (6:15pm est)

Aleksa Camur vs. Justin Ledet

Sabina Mazo vs. JJ Aldrich -Mazo defeated Aldrich via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Who are you picking to win tonight's highly anticipated UFC 246 main event between Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com January 18, 2020

