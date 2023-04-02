Pros react after Anthony Pettis defeats Roy Jones Jr. at Gamebred Boxing 4

Tonight’s Gamebred Boxing 4 event was headlined by a heavyweight fight between Roy Jones Jr. and Anthony Pettis.

Jones Jr. (66-10) was competing for the first time since fighting Mike Tyson to a draw in an exhibition bout in 2020. The 54-year-old had last competed as a professional in 2018, where he extended his win streak to 4 in a row with a decision victory over Scott Sigmon.

Meanwhile, Anthony Pettis (25-14 MMA), a former UFC lightweight champion, was making his professional boxing debut in front of a hometown crowd in Milwaukee. ‘Showtime’ had entered the contest looking to rebound from back-to-back losses to Stevie Ray while fighting MMA under the PFL banner.

Tonight’s Gamebred Boxing 4 main event proved to be a thrilling back and forth affair. Roy Jones Jr. and Anthony Pettis went toe to toe for eight rounds of solid action, but no knockdowns occurred during the contest. Although Jones Jr. seemed to get off the better shots throughout the majority of the contest, ‘Showtime’ was able to wobble the boxing legend in the final round which proved to be the difference.

Official Gamebred Boxing 4 Result: Anthony Pettis def. Roy Jones Jr. by majority decision (76-76, 77-75, 78-74)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Jones Jr. vs. Pettis’ below:

It’s showtimeeeeeee!!!!! — malki kawa (@malkikawa) April 2, 2023

Man, Roy Jones Jr still has some speed at his age. #GamebredBoxing4 — Mike Pierce (@MikePierce170) April 2, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Anthony Pettis defeating Roy Jones Jr. at Gamebred Boxing 4:

Imo these guys didn’t look like there were trying to knock each other out tonight in most of the fights. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) April 2, 2023

Wow, Anthony Pettis just beat Roy Jones Jr. by majority decision in his pro boxing debut. #GamebredBoxing4 — Adam Martin (@MMAdamMartin) April 2, 2023

I don't know about that decision but hey good for Anthony Pettis. #GamebredBoxing4 — Josh Evanoff (@JoshEvanoff) April 2, 2023

