Joshua Pacio fires back at Jarred Brooks: “I’m not going anywhere”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - August 8, 2024

Joshua Pacio assures Jarred Brooks that they will revisit their heated rivalry once he gets cleared to compete. 

Jarred Brooks and Joshua Pacio

The reigning ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion is currently nursing an ACL injury. Since June, he has been undergoing physical therapy.

With no definite timetable for his return to action, ONE Championship recently crowned an interim titleholder.

This belt was up for grabs when Brooks faced third-ranked Gustavo Balart in the main event of ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video last Friday, August 2.

Determined to bring home 26 pounds of gold once more, “The Monkey God” submitted the former Cuban Olympic wrestler with a rear-naked choke in the first round.

Despite celebrating his triumph, Brooks made sure to call out Pacio in his post-fight interview.

Watching from his home in Baguio City, Philippines, “The Passion” took note of Brooks’ remarks. This intensified his desire to recuperate fully.

“I heard him loud and clear. I’m doing my best in my recovery. I’m just here, Jarred. Wait for me, I’m not going anywhere,” he said.

“I’m committed to getting back to where I belong. I have no plans of sitting on the sidelines for long.”

The rivalry between the two began in December 2022 when Brooks overthrew Pacio from his throne atop the division.

The Filipino superstar got a chance at redemption in a rematch this past March. However, it ended in controversy when Brooks was disqualified for an illegal head-first slam. This allowed Pacio to recapture the World Title.

With Brooks now holding the interim crown, it is evident that their feud is far from settled.

Pacio’s immediate goal is to regain form and resolve his unfinished business with Brooks inside the Circle.

“A third fight against Brooks is exactly what I want. The thing between me and him is unfinished business. It needs to be settled, and I am determined to be the one to finish it,” he said.

Joshua Pacio shares update on road to recovery

Despite the challenges of his injury, Joshua Pacio is enthusiastic about the progress he has made in rehab. 

“The therapy is going well, and I’m making progress,” he said. “It’s a process, but I trust it. It’s still a long road, but I’m devoted to coming back stronger.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

