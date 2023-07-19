Julianna Pena responds to Maycee Barber: “This girl has never fought for a world title!”

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena has taken aim at Maycee Barber.

‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ was last seen at UFC 289 last month, but not as a fighter. Originally slated for a trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena was forced out due to injury. As a result, Irene Aldana stepped in on short notice, suffering a lopsided unanimous decision defeat.

Following the victory, ‘The Lioness’ announced her retirement, much to the dismay of Julianna Pena. The former champion was seen shouting during the Brazilian’s retirement speech and later admitted that she nearly stormed the cage. While not even in the same division, her actions caught the eye of Maycee Barber.

‘The Future’ slammed Julianna Pena prior to her return at UFC Jacksonville last month. Now, the former champion has responded On The MMA Hour. There, Julianna Pena kept her message to Maycee Barber simple. Gain some weight and fight her, or don’t talk, that appear to be the two options from the former champion.

“Listen, Maycee, you got a problem with me running my mouth drink a protein shake,” Julianna Pena responded to Maycee Barber on The MMA Hour. “Come up to 135, and you can come get some smoke too. Okay, at the end of the day this girl has never fought for a world title. She is supposed to be the youngest champion ever, that didn’t play out that well either.”

She continued, “You know, she’s losing to Roxanne Modafferi. I mean like, I think for her to talk crap after she hasn’t even been in the position that I am is hilarious. When she gets her big girl pants on and done what I’ve done, maybe she can talk some smack. Until then, drink a protein shake and get in line sweetheart.”

