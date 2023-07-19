Julianna Pena responds to Maycee Barber: “This girl has never fought for a world title!”

By Josh Evanoff - July 19, 2023

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena has taken aim at Maycee Barber.

Maycee Barber and Julianna Pena.

‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ was last seen at UFC 289 last month, but not as a fighter. Originally slated for a trilogy bout with Amanda Nunes, Julianna Pena was forced out due to injury. As a result, Irene Aldana stepped in on short notice, suffering a lopsided unanimous decision defeat.

Following the victory, ‘The Lioness’ announced her retirement, much to the dismay of Julianna Pena. The former champion was seen shouting during the Brazilian’s retirement speech and later admitted that she nearly stormed the cage. While not even in the same division, her actions caught the eye of Maycee Barber.

‘The Future’ slammed Julianna Pena prior to her return at UFC Jacksonville last month. Now, the former champion has responded On The MMA Hour. There, Julianna Pena kept her message to Maycee Barber simple. Gain some weight and fight her, or don’t talk, that appear to be the two options from the former champion.

RELATED: JULIANNA PENA HOPEFUL FOR RONDA ROUSEY UFC RETURN: “HAS AN ASS-WHOOPING COMING TO HER”

Julianna Pena

“Listen, Maycee, you got a problem with me running my mouth drink a protein shake,” Julianna Pena responded to Maycee Barber on The MMA Hour. “Come up to 135, and you can come get some smoke too. Okay, at the end of the day this girl has never fought for a world title. She is supposed to be the youngest champion ever, that didn’t play out that well either.”

She continued, “You know, she’s losing to Roxanne Modafferi. I mean like, I think for her to talk crap after she hasn’t even been in the position that I am is hilarious. When she gets her big girl pants on and done what I’ve done, maybe she can talk some smack. Until then, drink a protein shake and get in line sweetheart.”

What do you make of these comments about Maycee Barber? Do you agree with Julianna Pena?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Julianna Pena Maycee Barber UFC

Related

Conor-McGregor

Conor McGregor celebrates first team win over Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter: "We're horses!"

Josh Evanoff - July 19, 2023
Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz planning UFC return after Jake Paul boxing match: "We're letting this guy talk s*it?"

Josh Evanoff - July 19, 2023

Former UFC welterweight Nate Diaz has promised an MMA return ahead of his boxing match with Jake Paul.

Julianna Pena and Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Julianna Pena hopeful for Ronda Rousey UFC return: "Has an ass-whooping coming to her"

Josh Evanoff - July 19, 2023

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena is hoping Ronda Rousey returns to MMA.

Daniel Cormier, UFC
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira won’t be fighting for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 291

Susan Cox - July 19, 2023

Daniel Cormier is explaining why Jan Blachowicz and Alex Pereira won’t be fighting for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 291.

Drew Dober, Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Drew Dober taunts Paddy Pimblett in hopes of securing future fight: “I wonder if he’s going to find his courage”

Susan Cox - July 19, 2023

Drew Dober is taunting Paddy Pimblett in hopes of securing a future fight.

Daniel-Cormier-Islam-Makhachev

Daniel Cormier believes fans are going to be “very disappointed” with Islam Makhachev's next fight

Susan Cox - July 19, 2023
Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Report | Umar Nurmagomedov forced out of UFC Nashville main event against Cory Sandhagen

Cole Shelton - July 19, 2023

UFC Nashville has taken a hit as Umar Nurmagomedov is reportedly out of his main event fight against Cory Sandhagen.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler discusses the high stakes for slated Conor McGregor fight: “This is a must-win for both of us”

Harry Kettle - July 19, 2023

Michael Chandler has discussed the high stakes that are involved in his upcoming fight with rival Conor McGregor.

Daniel Cormier, Francis Ngannou, UFC
Daniel Cormier

Brendan Schaub doesn’t blame Daniel Cormier for his initial comments about Francis Ngannou leaving the UFC: “That's a paid gig man”

Harry Kettle - July 19, 2023

Brendan Schaub has said that Daniel Cormier’s association with the Ultimate Fighting Championship was why he doubted Francis Ngannou’s exit.

Tanner Boser, Ovince Saint Preux
UFC

Tanner Boser sounds off on terrible UFC sponsorship deals: “The Rock’s shoes can go f**k themselves”

Harry Kettle - July 19, 2023

UFC fighter Tanner Boser has gone off on some of the promotion’s sponsorship deals and how they don’t benefit him.