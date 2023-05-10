search

Alexander Volkanovski reacts to Aljamain Sterling’s record setting title win at UFC 288: “Get a bigger win and call me out next one”

By Harry Kettle - May 10, 2023

Alex Volkanovski has given his thoughts on Aljamain Sterling’s split decision victory over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288.

Last Saturday night, Aljamain Sterling put an end to his rivalry with Henry Cejudo. Following a tough and tight bout, ‘Funk Master’ was able to get his hand raised to ensure he retained his UFC bantamweight championship.

As many of us know, the next in line for a crack at the champion is Sean O’Malley. Following that, however, Aljamain Sterling has made it clear that he’d be interested in moving up to featherweight.

The reigning king at 145 pounds is Alex Volkanovski. In the next few months, he’ll be preparing to defend his strap against latest challenger Yair Rodriguez.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, ‘The Great’ responded to talk of him fighting Sterling in the future.

“I think you have to give it to Sterling,” Volkanovski said. “Just don’t call me out, lads. Get a bigger win and call me out next one.”

Volkanovski challenges Sterling

“We weren’t surprised that Sterling got that decision,” Volkanovski said. “Definitely no robbery or anything like that. I’m glad he didn’t call me out after that fight. Again, though, any fight excites me if people want it. But you want people to have big wins. You want people to want the fight. It’s hard to say people want the fight straight after some fights.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

It’s hard not to get excited about the idea of Alex Volkanovski vs Aljamain Sterling. With that being said, both have tough tests ahead in the form of Yair Rodriguez and Sean O’Malley.

If they can get through that, anything is possible.

Are you excited by the prospect of Alex Volkanovski vs Aljamain Sterling? If they did meet at featherweight, who would be your favorite to pick up the win? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Aljamain Sterling UFC

