Sean O’Malley’s coach believes Aljamain Sterling will leave himself open at UFC 292: “He’s going to take a big risk”

Crucial Mistake Leads To Sean O’Malley Title Win?

Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch recently spoke to the folks at Submission Radio. During his appearance, Welch shared his belief that Aljamain Sterling will take a big risk that could cost him his 135-pound gold against the “Sugar” show (h/t MMAJunkie.com).

“Everyone’s game plan against Sean has been pin him against the cage and try to take him down,” Welch said. “And you see very good guys trying to stalk him, and it’s way harder than they think. But I think Aljo is such a good athlete. He’s so funky that he’s going to take risks, and he’s going to try to grab Sean. He’s going to take a big risk.

“And that’s also going to be able to open up the knockout for us. Sean can knock people out with every one of his limbs, so if he lunges in at the wrong time, he could get some knuckles bounced off his chin, and it could be the end of the night.”

This will be O’Malley’s first UFC title opportunity. He has gone 4-0, 1 NC in his last five outings. In his last fight back in October 2022, Sean O’Malley defeated Petr Yan via split decision. The victory sealed his title opportunity against Aljamain Sterling.