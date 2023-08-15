Ray Longo reveals his biggest fear for Chris Weidman ahead of UFC 292 return

By Fernando Quiles - August 15, 2023
Renowned coach Ray Longo has a big concern for Chris Weidman ahead of UFC 292.

Chris Weidman

Weidman is set to make the walk to the Octagon for the first time since April 2021. At UFC 261, the “All-American” suffered a grotesque leg break just seconds into his bout with Uriah Hall. Weidman ended up having to undergo two surgeries, as the fracture wasn’t healing properly. The good news for the former UFC Middleweight Champion is that his leg has now healed and he is set to fight Brad Tavares this Saturday night (August 19).

RELATED: CHRIS WEIDMAN EXPLAINS WHY HE PLANS TO THROW “THE HARDEST LEG KICK OF MY LIFE” IMMEDIATELY IN RETURN FIGHT AT UFC 292

Ray Longo Expresses Concern For Chris Weidman

Ray Longo has been with Chris Weidman through thick and thin. The coach cares for his fighters, and Weidman certainly is no exception. During an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Longo revealed the biggest fear he has for Weidman (via MMAJunkie).

“I’m a little nervous,” Longo said. “I’m a little nervous about the injury, because if he fights the fight we want him to fight, he’s telling (reporters) he’s going to kick the guy as hard as he can – and he might. He’s that guy. I just … I don’t know. I’ll get over it, but I think I’m a little nervous about the leg. It would kill me if he hurt that leg again.

“Supposedly, it’s like a bionic leg now,” Longo said. “He did throw it in the gym, but he didn’t go shin to shin. It was on the heavy bag, but he was whipping it. He was a vicious leg kicker back in the day. (He) never really got to show it too much in the UFC, but he dropped a lot of guys in the gym with leg kicks back in the day. I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous. That’s the only thing I’m nervous about. I just don’t want to see him get hurt with the leg.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vMadzFwE-QI

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chris Weidman Ray Longo UFC

