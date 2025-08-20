Pro fighters make their picks for Brian Ortega vs Aljamain Sterling
In the co-main event of UFC Shanghai, featherweight contenders throw down as Brian Ortega takes on Aljamain Sterling. Heading into the bout, Ortega is a +200 underdog while the former bantamweight champ is a -265 favorite on FanDuel.
Ahead of the scrap at UFC Shanghai, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the intriguing featherweight bout, which is a five-round co-main event. The pros agree with the oddsmakers as they expect Sterling to get his hand raised and get closer to a title shot.
BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Brian Ortega vs Alajmain Sterling:
Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: That’s a very tough one. It’s interesting that both are such high-level grapplers. I think it will be a grappling match, and I think Aljamain will be able to control him on the ground for a decision.
Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I got Sterling winning that one using his wrestling to control Ortega. He seems to do much better at featherweight, and he had success against Movsar, so I like him to get the win here.
Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I train with Aljo a lot, and I know how good he is. I like this matchup for him, and I think he gets the win here. Probably a decision, as it’s only three rounds, but he’ll be able to control Ortega.
Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: That is a very good fight. Aljamain Sterling looks like a beast at featherweight, and I have to give it to him.
Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: Sterling. His wrestling will be the difference as he’ll be able to control Ortega to get the win.
Coby Thicknesse, UFC bantamweight: I think Sterling is going to get it done again, probably by decision. I think he’ll use his wrestling to stay safe.
Fighters picking Brian Ortega: None
Fighters picking Aljamain Sterling: Eryk Anders, Drakkar Klose, Davey Grant, Modestas Bukauskas, Billy Quarantillo, Colby Thicknesse
