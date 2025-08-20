Pro fighters make their picks for Brian Ortega vs Aljamain Sterling

By Cole Shelton - August 20, 2025

In the co-main event of UFC Shanghai, featherweight contenders throw down as Brian Ortega takes on Aljamain Sterling. Heading into the bout, Ortega is a +200 underdog while the former bantamweight champ is a -265 favorite on FanDuel.

Brian Ortega, Aljamain Sterling

Ahead of the scrap at UFC Shanghai, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the intriguing featherweight bout, which is a five-round co-main event. The pros agree with the oddsmakers as they expect Sterling to get his hand raised and get closer to a title shot.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Brian Ortega vs Alajmain Sterling:

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: That’s a very tough one. It’s interesting that both are such high-level grapplers. I think it will be a grappling match, and I think Aljamain will be able to control him on the ground for a decision.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I got Sterling winning that one using his wrestling to control Ortega. He seems to do much better at featherweight, and he had success against Movsar, so I like him to get the win here.

Davey Grant, UFC bantamweight: I train with Aljo a lot, and I know how good he is. I like this matchup for him, and I think he gets the win here. Probably a decision, as it’s only three rounds, but he’ll be able to control Ortega.

Modestas Bukauskas, UFC light heavyweight: That is a very good fight. Aljamain Sterling looks like a beast at featherweight, and I have to give it to him.

Billy Quarantillo, UFC featherweight: Sterling. His wrestling will be the difference as he’ll be able to control Ortega to get the win.

Coby Thicknesse, UFC bantamweight: I think Sterling is going to get it done again, probably by decision. I think he’ll use his wrestling to stay safe.

***

Fighters picking Brian Ortega: None

Fighters picking Aljamain Sterling: Eryk Anders, Drakkar Klose, Davey Grant, Modestas Bukauskas, Billy Quarantillo, Colby Thicknesse

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

