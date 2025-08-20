Belal Muhammad continues to push for fight against UFC rival Kamaru Usman

Former UFC champion Belal Muhammad continues to push for a showdown with fellow former champ Kamaru Usman.

As we know, Belal Muhammad isn’t a big fan of Kamaru Usman – and vice versa. The two men have been circling each other for quite some time now, and it certainly feels like a fight between them makes sense in their respective next outings. Alas, as of this writing, we’re still waiting for some kind of announcement on either side.

Muhammad is coming off the back of losing his UFC welterweight championship to Jack Della Maddalena. Usman, meanwhile, finally got back in the win column at UFC Atlanta as he defeated Joaquin Buckley. While the winner of this potential showdown isn’t likely to receive a title shot, it’ll certainly take them one big step closer.

In a recent Q&A session, Muhammad once again made it known that he wants to square off with Usman sooner rather than later.