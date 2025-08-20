Belal Muhammad continues to push for fight against UFC rival Kamaru Usman

By Harry Kettle - August 20, 2025

Former UFC champion Belal Muhammad continues to push for a showdown with fellow former champ Kamaru Usman.

Kamaru Usman Belal Muhammad

As we know, Belal Muhammad isn’t a big fan of Kamaru Usman – and vice versa. The two men have been circling each other for quite some time now, and it certainly feels like a fight between them makes sense in their respective next outings. Alas, as of this writing, we’re still waiting for some kind of announcement on either side.

RELATED: Belal Muhammad questions if Kamaru Usman truly wants to fight him amid beef

Muhammad is coming off the back of losing his UFC welterweight championship to Jack Della Maddalena. Usman, meanwhile, finally got back in the win column at UFC Atlanta as he defeated Joaquin Buckley. While the winner of this potential showdown isn’t likely to receive a title shot, it’ll certainly take them one big step closer.

In a recent Q&A session, Muhammad once again made it known that he wants to square off with Usman sooner rather than later.

Muhammad continues to pursue Usman fight

“Honestly, for me, I’m not even really paying attention to anybody else,” Muhammad said during a fan Q&A before UFC 319. “I’m looking at my next fight, my next opponent. If you guys see Usman around here, make sure you tell him that I’m looking for him.”

“Just waiting for one of these guys to stop talking and sign the contract. We’re looking for Usman,” Muhammad said. “We’re ready. I’m ready, I’ve been ready, I’m healthy, I’ve been training. … I’m ready. I’m hungry.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe that we’re going to see Belal Muhammad vs Kamaru Usman before the end of the year? If it happens, who would you back to pick up the win and why? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

Belal Muhammad Kamaru Usman UFC

