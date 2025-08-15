Drakkar Klose says he’s ‘going to strike’ with Edson Barboza: ‘Should be a great night for me’

Drakkar Klose will be fighting with his brother on his mind again.

Late last year, his brother was murdered, and Klose took his last fight to try and get his mind off of it. However, Klose admits that he wasn’t fully there and needed to take time to grieve. Now, he’s booked to return against Edson Barboza at UFC 319.

“This is the perfect timeframe for me,” Klose said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The last fight, my brother had been murdered, so I kind of took that fight in his honor. I wasn’t there 100 percent mentally… It’s kind of hard when someone passes, getting murdered like that. I had to do some soul searching for myself; it’s something you never get over.”

After taking some time off, Drakkar Klose is ready to get back in there and get back on track. Once he was ready to return, he was booked to face Edson Barboza at UFC 319, which he was thrilled about.

“Dude, it’s awesome. I go out there, I finish him, I put my name right back in the mix. I’ve always felt like I’m right outside the top-15, but if I go out there and do what I should do, I’m right back in the mix of things,” Klose said.