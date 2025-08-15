Drakkar Klose says he’s ‘going to strike’ with Edson Barboza: ‘Should be a great night for me’

By Cole Shelton - August 14, 2025

Drakkar Klose will be fighting with his brother on his mind again.

Drakkar Klose

Late last year, his brother was murdered, and Klose took his last fight to try and get his mind off of it. However, Klose admits that he wasn’t fully there and needed to take time to grieve. Now, he’s booked to return against Edson Barboza at UFC 319.

“This is the perfect timeframe for me,” Klose said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The last fight, my brother had been murdered, so I kind of took that fight in his honor. I wasn’t there 100 percent mentally… It’s kind of hard when someone passes, getting murdered like that. I had to do some soul searching for myself; it’s something you never get over.”

After taking some time off, Drakkar Klose is ready to get back in there and get back on track. Once he was ready to return, he was booked to face Edson Barboza at UFC 319, which he was thrilled about.

“Dude, it’s awesome. I go out there, I finish him, I put my name right back in the mix. I’ve always felt like I’m right outside the top-15, but if I go out there and do what I should do, I’m right back in the mix of things,” Klose said.

Drakkar Klose is confident ahead of UFC 319

Although Drakkar Klose is the underdog heading into UFC 319, he is confident heading into the bout.

Klose believes he has all the tools to get his hand raised and will be able to beat Barboza.

“If I go out there and stick to my game plan, it should be a great night for me… With him, I’m going to strike with him; it starts on the feet, but he can be taken down, and he gasses pretty quickly,” Klose added.

If Klose gets his hand raised, it will be his 10th UFC win, which is special. He also believes it will get him right near the rankings.

“That is a big accomplishment; not many people can say they have 10 wins in the UFC. Having 10 wins is awesome, but now I’m just trying to make money for my family,” Klose concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Drakkar Klose UFC

Related

Alex Pereira, UFC 313

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev 2 will "play [out] the same" per Ex-UFC vet

Dylan Bowker - August 14, 2025
Cory Sandhagen
UFC

PFL Finalist: "I could see a Cory Sandhagen flying knee" at UFC 320

Dylan Bowker - August 14, 2025

Cory Sandhagen is preparing to take on a man that many see as the greatest bantamweight in MMA history. But a training partner of Sandhagen’s sees him emerging with UFC gold in devastating fashion. Cory Sandhagen will do battle with reigning 135-pound titleholder Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 320 in October. Justin Wetzell is a long time training partner of Sandhagen’s and has a chance himself to snag major gold tomorrow night. Wetzell will clash with Marcirley Alves in the PFL 2025 bantamweight tournament finals on August 15th. Justin Wetzell appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts, and when talking about his iron sharpens iron relationship with the upcoming UFC title challenger as gym compatriots, Wetzell said, “Yeah, definitely. I don’t know if I told you this but I’ve told a couple people. When I moved out to Denver, Cory was the very first person I sparred and he beat the s**t out of me. I was like well, I moved to the right place.” “There’s a lot to learn from here. So yeah, he’s been a phenomenal, pivotal part of my career, man. What’s cool is you’re going to see the PFL belt and the UFC belt in the same room in the same year. Let’s go.” When asked about how he sees Cory Sandhagen getting it done against Merab Dvalishvili when they fight in the Fall, Wetzell stated, “I could see a Cory Sandhagen flying knee. I’ll just leave it at that.” Cory Sandhagen being due for one, thoughts on the rhetoric that Merab Dvalishvili is the MMA bantamweight GOAT Referencing Sandhagen’s prior finish of Frankie Edgar inside the UFC octagon while utilizing this same technique, Wetzell quipped,

Lerone Murphy and Aaron Pico
Lerone Murphy

UFC 319 featherweight Lerone Murphy views fight against Aaron Pico as title eliminator

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 14, 2025

Could Lerone Murphy and Aaron Pico be fighting for a crack at UFC gold?

Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev UFC 319
Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 319 guest could be the next challenger for Dricus du Plessis or Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 14, 2025

Another special guest has been added to the attendee list for UFC 319.

Dricus du Plessis press conference
Michael Page

UFC 319 fighter will never bet against Dricus du Plessis again if he defeats Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 14, 2025

One prominent UFC 319 fighter won’t be doubting Dricus du Plessis any longer if he retains his gold on Saturday.

Kristaps Porzingis MMA

7-foot-tall NBA star planning MMA career after retirement from basketball

BJ Penn Staff - August 14, 2025
Diego Ferreira
Diego Ferreira

Diego Ferreira vs King Green off UFC 319

Cole Shelton - August 14, 2025

UFC 319 has taken a hit as Diego Ferreira vs King Green will no longer be taking place.

Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland, UFC 312, Results, UFC
UFC

Dricus du Plessis believes he'd be close to middleweight GOAT status with win over Khamzat Chimaev

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2025

Dricus du Plessis believes he’ll be getting closer to middleweight GOAT status if he’s able to defeat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319.

Michael Page, UFC 299, Pros react, UFC
Michael Page

Michael Page welcomes praise from UFC commentator Joe Rogan

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2025

Michael Page, aka MVP, has welcomed recent praise from UFC commentator Joe Rogan ahead of UFC 319.

Carlos Prates
Geoff Neal

Carlos Prates believes a KO win over Geoff Neal puts him back in the welterweight mix

Harry Kettle - August 14, 2025

Carlos Prates believes he’ll be right back in the mix with the top welterweight contenders if he can defeat Geoff Neal.