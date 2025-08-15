Drakkar Klose says he’s ‘going to strike’ with Edson Barboza: ‘Should be a great night for me’
Drakkar Klose will be fighting with his brother on his mind again.
Late last year, his brother was murdered, and Klose took his last fight to try and get his mind off of it. However, Klose admits that he wasn’t fully there and needed to take time to grieve. Now, he’s booked to return against Edson Barboza at UFC 319.
“This is the perfect timeframe for me,” Klose said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “The last fight, my brother had been murdered, so I kind of took that fight in his honor. I wasn’t there 100 percent mentally… It’s kind of hard when someone passes, getting murdered like that. I had to do some soul searching for myself; it’s something you never get over.”
After taking some time off, Drakkar Klose is ready to get back in there and get back on track. Once he was ready to return, he was booked to face Edson Barboza at UFC 319, which he was thrilled about.
“Dude, it’s awesome. I go out there, I finish him, I put my name right back in the mix. I’ve always felt like I’m right outside the top-15, but if I go out there and do what I should do, I’m right back in the mix of things,” Klose said.
Drakkar Klose is confident ahead of UFC 319
Although Drakkar Klose is the underdog heading into UFC 319, he is confident heading into the bout.
Klose believes he has all the tools to get his hand raised and will be able to beat Barboza.
“If I go out there and stick to my game plan, it should be a great night for me… With him, I’m going to strike with him; it starts on the feet, but he can be taken down, and he gasses pretty quickly,” Klose added.
If Klose gets his hand raised, it will be his 10th UFC win, which is special. He also believes it will get him right near the rankings.
“That is a big accomplishment; not many people can say they have 10 wins in the UFC. Having 10 wins is awesome, but now I’m just trying to make money for my family,” Klose concluded.
