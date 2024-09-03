Aljamain Sterling questions if Movsar Evloev uses PEDs: “I’ve heard he’s not a clean athlete”
Former UFC Bantamweight Champion, Aljamain Sterling, doesn’t believe Movsar Evloev is a clean fighter.
Sterling and Evloev had gone back and forth on social media over who truly didn’t want their fight to take place, but now it’s set for UFC 307 on October 5th. On the road to the pivotal featherweight encounter, Sterling has revved things up by expressing his belief that Evloev is taking banned substances.
Sterling claims he’s also heard from others that the rising, undefeated 145-pounder doesn’t fight fair.
RELATED: ALJAMAIN STERLING EXPECTS A “GUARANTEED TITLE SHOT” WITH WIN OVER UNBEATEN MOVSAR EVLOEV
Aljamain Sterling on if Movsar Evloev uses banned substances: “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire”
During an interview with “Home of Fight,” Aljamain Sterling discussed the rumors he’s heard on whether or not Movsar Evloev fights clean (h/t MMAJunkie.com).
”From what I’ve heard through the grapevine, he’s not a clean athlete,” Sterling said. “People can say whatever, ‘You have no proof.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, same thing people were saying about T.J. Dillashaw from years ago and teaching people how to do it.’ Cody Garbrandt calling him out at the press conference and everyone sweeping it under the rug, telling T.J. direct to his face that you taught everyone at the gym how to do it.
‘Those conversations are not very different from what I’ve had about Movsar, and I think where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Do I have any hard evidence? Like, did I see the guy stick a needle up his ass? No. Did he pop for anything yet? No, maybe he never will. But at the end of the day, only him and his consciousness will know if he’s truly a clean athlete or not. I truly do believe he knows he’s cheating.”
Sterling has said that if he beats Evloev, then he should secure a featherweight title shot. Even if things go his way at UFC 307, however, the “Funk Master” would most likely have to wait. UFC Featherweight Champion, Ilia Topuria and Max Holloway are set to collide at UFC 308, and Alexander Volkanovski is expecting to meet the winner.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Aljamain Sterling Movsar Evloev UFC