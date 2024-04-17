Ilia Topuria reveals details of run-in with Sean O’Malley at UFC 300 after recent fight talks

Ilia Topuria discusses Sean O’Malley run-in at UFC 300

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Topuria explained what he and O’Malley discussed at UFC 300.

“I just told him congratulations on your title defense. He told me ‘I’m gonna defend my belt, you do your thing, and we’ll build the biggest fight in UFC history’,” Topuria said. “If he defends [against Merab], that’s gonna be the biggest fight, I think…

“I truly believe that Merab is gonna whoop his a**. But if he doesn’t, I’ll be waiting for him, and then he’ll really deserve the shot.”

O’Malley is expected to face Topuria’s friend and fellow countryman, Merab Dvalishvili, for his next UFC bantamweight title defense. Dvalishvili served as the UFC 299 backup fighter for the Vera fight.

After defeating Volkanovski at UFC 298, Topuria has been basking in worldwide fame since his title victory. He received a hero’s welcome in Spain and got to show off the belt at a Real Madrid soccer match.

A Topuria vs. O’Malley fight could be on the horizon, and it appears the two sides are on the same page for a potential fight. After Topuria faces Max Holloway in his next expected title defense, a champ vs. champ clash with O’Malley might be next.