Dana Cam shows Aljamain Sterling taunting Sean O’Malley during UFC 292 staredown (Video)
New footage has shown Aljamain Sterling taunting Sean O’Malley during their staredown ahead of UFC 292.
This weekend at UFC 292, Aljamain Sterling will defend his UFC bantamweight championship against rising contender Sean O’Malley. It’s a match-up that has been in the pipeline for the last few months, dating back to Sterling’s win over Henry Cejudo earlier this year. Now, the two will finally get the chance to square off, and they’ll do so in Boston’s TD Garden.
Sterling is considered to be the favorite by many. In equal measure, the incredible striking of ‘Suga’ is something that fans will have to keep a close eye on.
During their staredown following the pre-fight press conference, Sterling opted to taunt O’Malley in an attempt to get under his skin.
Sterling goes after Sean
This weekend, Aljamain Sterling could cement himself as the best bantamweight in UFC history. That may not be the case for everyone, but given his resume, it’d be quite difficult to deny at this point. O’Malley, on the other hand, could become one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts overnight – as if he isn’t already.
There’s a great deal on the line here at 135 pounds and it feels like both men are well aware of that fact. Nobody wants to be embarrassed on a stage as big as this one, and with what we know about their two styles, you could argue it’s hard to see it going the full five rounds. Either way, we should be in for a good time.
What do you believe is going to happen when the cage door shuts behind Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley? Will it be an exciting fight? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
