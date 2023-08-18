Dana Cam shows Aljamain Sterling taunting Sean O’Malley during UFC 292 staredown (Video)

New footage has shown Aljamain Sterling taunting Sean O’Malley during their staredown ahead of UFC 292.

This weekend at UFC 292, Aljamain Sterling will defend his UFC bantamweight championship against rising contender Sean O’Malley. It’s a match-up that has been in the pipeline for the last few months, dating back to Sterling’s win over Henry Cejudo earlier this year. Now, the two will finally get the chance to square off, and they’ll do so in Boston’s TD Garden.

Sterling is considered to be the favorite by many. In equal measure, the incredible striking of ‘Suga’ is something that fans will have to keep a close eye on.

During their staredown following the pre-fight press conference, Sterling opted to taunt O’Malley in an attempt to get under his skin.