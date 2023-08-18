Two more fighters removed from UFC roster, including Tanner Boser

Tanner Boser is one of two fighters who have recently been released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

As we all know, fighters come and go in the UFC. When you’re the mixed martial arts leader, you’re bound to have plenty of athletes on your roster – and that doesn’t always work out for some. Whether it be due to a poor run or personal issues, sometimes, the UFC just isn’t where you’re supposed to be.

We’ve seen a lot of releases so far this year and we’d imagine that there are far more to come before 2023 is over. In the latest round, two more fighters were given their marching orders by the promotion.