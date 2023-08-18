Two more fighters removed from UFC roster, including Tanner Boser
Tanner Boser is one of two fighters who have recently been released by the Ultimate Fighting Championship.
As we all know, fighters come and go in the UFC. When you’re the mixed martial arts leader, you’re bound to have plenty of athletes on your roster – and that doesn’t always work out for some. Whether it be due to a poor run or personal issues, sometimes, the UFC just isn’t where you’re supposed to be.
We’ve seen a lot of releases so far this year and we’d imagine that there are far more to come before 2023 is over. In the latest round, two more fighters were given their marching orders by the promotion.
Tanner Boser
Tanner Boser has had a solid run with the UFC, with many being surprised and caught off-guard by this decision. His official record came to 5-5, with his most recent appearance being a win over Aleksa Camur just a matter of weeks ago. In his time with the UFC he fought some top names including Ciryl Gane, Andrei Arlovski, Ilir Latifi and Ovince Saint Preux. He was always viewed as a really fun guy to watch when he was at his best, but unfortunately, his best didn’t come often enough. At the age of 32, though, there’s always a chance he’ll be able to find his way back.
Aleksa Camur
Ironically, the other individual who has been released is the man that Boser was able to defeat in his last outing – Aleksa Camur. The 27-year-old from Bosnia and Herzegovina first entered the company through Dana White’s Contender Series. He finished Fabio Cherant in summer 2019 to earn himself a contract, before defeating Justin Ledet to kickstart 2020. Unfortunately, since then, he’s gone on a three-fight losing streak, falling to William Knight, Nicolae Negumereanu and Tanner Boser, all via decision.
Do you believe the Ultimate Fighting Championship was right to release Tanner Boser and Aleksa Camur? What do you think is going to be next for both men in MMA? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
