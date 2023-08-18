Cody Garbrandt responds after receiving criticism from Sean O’Malley for pulling out of UFC 292: “Aljo mops the canvas with you”
Cody Garbrandt has given his thoughts on the criticism he’s received from Sean O’Malley after pulling out of UFC 292.
It’s safe to say that Cody Garbrandt has had a tough time in the UFC since capturing the bantamweight championship all the way back in late 2016. He’s gone on a 2-5 run, with four of those defeats coming via finish. Still, ‘No Love’ is still holding out hope that he can go on another run, especially at bantamweight.
He was scheduled to make his return this weekend against Mario Bautista. Unfortunately, Bautista was forced to find a new opponent after Cody pulled out due to injury.
RELATED: SEAN O’MALLEY REACTS TO CODY GARBRANDT PULLING OUT OF UFC 292 FIGHT: “SOME PEOPLE AREN’T BUILT FOR THIS”
Following some mockery from rival Sean O’Malley, Garbrandt felt the need to respond on social media.
He has a weird infatuation with me 🤣 🤡 you can get it once Aljo mops the canvas with you @SugaSeanMMA https://t.co/IXfD9wFfdp
— Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) August 17, 2023
Garbrandt responds to O’Malley
“He has a weird infatuation with me [laugh emoji] [clown emoji]. You can get it once Aljo mops the canvas with you @SugaSeanMMA”.
This is a match-up that’s been brewing for a few years now. Alas, the two men have gone in opposite directions since then when it comes to their career trajectory. They are both big personalities and have knockout power, but O’Malley is the one who is in the spotlight right now. On Saturday night, he has the chance to capture the UFC bantamweight championship when he battles Aljamain Sterling.
As for Garbrandt, it’s not clear what the future holds for him now after his most recent injury. Either way, though, it’d be a shame if we don’t get the chance to see these two high-level strikers clash at some point.
Are you excited by the idea of Cody Garbrandt taking on Sean O’Malley? If he’s able to get back to his best, can you see the former champ winning that bout? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Cody Garbrandt Sean O'Malley UFC