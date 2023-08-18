Cody Garbrandt responds after receiving criticism from Sean O’Malley for pulling out of UFC 292: “Aljo mops the canvas with you”

Cody Garbrandt has given his thoughts on the criticism he’s received from Sean O’Malley after pulling out of UFC 292.

It’s safe to say that Cody Garbrandt has had a tough time in the UFC since capturing the bantamweight championship all the way back in late 2016. He’s gone on a 2-5 run, with four of those defeats coming via finish. Still, ‘No Love’ is still holding out hope that he can go on another run, especially at bantamweight.

He was scheduled to make his return this weekend against Mario Bautista. Unfortunately, Bautista was forced to find a new opponent after Cody pulled out due to injury.

Following some mockery from rival Sean O’Malley, Garbrandt felt the need to respond on social media.