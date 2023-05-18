Cage Warriors champion confident he could KO both Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo: “I can knock them out right now”

Aljamain Sterling & Henry Cejudo Put On Notice

While many have praised the high-level affair, Cage Warriors Bantamweight Champion Caolan Loughran has a different viewpoint.

Appearing on Sherdog’s “The Sheehan Show,” Loughran made it clear that he feels he can KO both Sterling and Cejudo.

“I just watched Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo,” Loughran said. “Like, I think I can knock them out right now, I swear on my life, I swear to God. They both got so tired and they’re just so easy to hit. I’m so hard to take down, like, so hard to take down.”

Loughran didn’t stop there, as he simply isn’t impressed by the UFC bantamweight division as a whole. He took aim at another top-ranked 135-pounder.

“You can’t tell me that Chito Vera is good,” Loughran said. “He’s not good, he’s not good.”

Loughran has gotten off to a perfect 8-0 start in his pro MMA career, per Tapology. He has only gone the distance once and has scored five wins via KO/TKO and two victories by way of submission. Loughran was recently in action, scoring a KO win over Dylan Hazan in the second round of the Cage Warriors 154 headliner.

During his talk with Sean Sheehan, Caolan Loughran said he can’t think of a better fighter to put on the UFC 292 card than himself. It’s hard to argue that it would be the perfect setting for Loughran to make his promotional debut. After all, the planned pay-per-view event will be held inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.