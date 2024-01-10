Aljamain Sterling shuts down talk of having future UFC fights at bantamweight: “There’s no more 135”

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has confirmed that he will never return to the bantamweight division.

Over the course of the last few years, Aljamain Sterling has cemented his legacy at 135 pounds. He became a household name and held the championship high, successfully defending it on three occasions. Unfortunately, his run came to an end last summer when he was beaten via TKO by Sean O’Malley.

Alas, instead of dwelling on the past, the 34-year-old has chosen to look to the future. The next step in his journey will see him make the move up to featherweight, where he will face Calvin Kattar at UFC 300.

Ahead of his shift to 145, Sterling used a recent interview to confirm that he does not plan on returning to bantamweight.