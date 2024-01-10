Jorge Masvidal opens as large favorite for rumored Nate Diaz rematch in boxing

Jorge Masvidal has opened as a large favorite over rival Nate Diaz ahead of a potential rematch in boxing.

Back in late 2019 at UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz headlined Madison Square Garden for the UFC’s annual NYC show. They fought for the inaugural BMF championship, in what proved to be a strange matchup as Masvidal got the victory via doctor stoppage. It felt as if there was another chapter still to be written in this story, with the majority of fans wanting to see a rematch down the line.

Unfortunately, in mixed martial arts, it never quite came to fruition. Some were hoping that one of the two, if not both, would wind up competing on the promotion’s iconic UFC 300 card.

Instead, though, recent reports suggest that Masvidal and Diaz will instead contest their rematch in a boxing ring later this year. Courtesy of SportsBetting.ag, we now have a clearer idea of what the bookmakers expect to happen.