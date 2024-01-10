Jorge Masvidal opens as large favorite for rumored Nate Diaz rematch in boxing
Jorge Masvidal has opened as a large favorite over rival Nate Diaz ahead of a potential rematch in boxing.
Back in late 2019 at UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz headlined Madison Square Garden for the UFC’s annual NYC show. They fought for the inaugural BMF championship, in what proved to be a strange matchup as Masvidal got the victory via doctor stoppage. It felt as if there was another chapter still to be written in this story, with the majority of fans wanting to see a rematch down the line.
Unfortunately, in mixed martial arts, it never quite came to fruition. Some were hoping that one of the two, if not both, would wind up competing on the promotion’s iconic UFC 300 card.
Instead, though, recent reports suggest that Masvidal and Diaz will instead contest their rematch in a boxing ring later this year. Courtesy of SportsBetting.ag, we now have a clearer idea of what the bookmakers expect to happen.
🚨 Everything we know about the Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal rematch so far:
– Boxing
– March in Las Vegas
– UFC has given Masvidal the go-ahead
– Hosted by Fanmio (Last did Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul – 1M+ PPV buys) pic.twitter.com/9TMFgpynI4
— Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) January 9, 2024
Diaz/Masvidal 2 odds released
Jorge Masvidal (-325)
Nate Diaz (+250)
As you can see, the overwhelming expectation is that Masvidal will get the job done in the squared circle. As he did in the cage. Neither man is in their prime these days. That much is clear for anyone to see, but there’s certainly something to be said for their name value. They hold an important place in the history books of MMA. Plus, you can bet that people will tune in to see them throw down once again.
As for UFC 300, the questions will persist regarding what kind of card they’re able to put together.
What do you believe is going to happen if Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal collide in a boxing match later this year? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Boxing News Jorge Masvidal Nate Diaz