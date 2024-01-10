Conor McGregor once again takes aim at the Nurmagomedov family: “That’s 4 now out of your family caught on steroids”

UFC star Conor McGregor has taken another shot at the Nurmagomedov family in a recent social media exchange.

It’s been well-documented over the years that Conor McGregor isn’t a big fan of the Nurmagomedov family. From his feud with Khabib to his interactions with some of his siblings, the Irishman has built up quite the rivalry with the clan. Unfortunately, in the cage, it didn’t do him much good, with his one meeting against ‘The Eagle’ ending in a comprehensive defeat.

In the present day, Khabib is retired, but many of his family members and friends are thriving in mixed marital arts. That includes Umar Nurmagomedov, who is considered to be a top bantamweight in the UFC.

RELATED: Conor McGregor reacts after Umar Nurmagomedov is forced to withdraw from UFC Nashville main event

After Umar took to X in order to complain about people not wanting to fight him, Conor responded with the following tweet.