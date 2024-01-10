Conor McGregor once again takes aim at the Nurmagomedov family: “That’s 4 now out of your family caught on steroids”

By Harry Kettle - January 10, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has taken another shot at the Nurmagomedov family in a recent social media exchange.

Snoop Dogg and Conor McGregor

It’s been well-documented over the years that Conor McGregor isn’t a big fan of the Nurmagomedov family. From his feud with Khabib to his interactions with some of his siblings, the Irishman has built up quite the rivalry with the clan. Unfortunately, in the cage, it didn’t do him much good, with his one meeting against ‘The Eagle’ ending in a comprehensive defeat.

In the present day, Khabib is retired, but many of his family members and friends are thriving in mixed marital arts. That includes Umar Nurmagomedov, who is considered to be a top bantamweight in the UFC.

RELATED: Conor McGregor reacts after Umar Nurmagomedov is forced to withdraw from UFC Nashville main event

After Umar took to X in order to complain about people not wanting to fight him, Conor responded with the following tweet.

McGregor questions Nurmagomedov

Nurmagomedov: “I often get accused of long lay offs in between my fights, but it’s not always up to me. I’m ready to fight on February 17th or March 9th, but not one single fighter in my division wants to fight me. [shrug emoji]”

McGregor: “Your younger brother popped for steroids. That’s four now out of your family caught on steroids while fighting. This guy here, he got popped for steroids fighting. Is he your brother?”

McGregor’s future in the sport of MMA is still unknown. For many, the overwhelming hope is that he’ll be able to make a return to the cage later this year against Michael Chandler.

What do you make of this recent interaction? What kind of year do you predict Conor McGregor is going to have inside the Octagon? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling shuts down talk of having future UFC fights at bantamweight: “There’s no more 135”

Harry Kettle - January 10, 2024
Dana White
UFC

Fight fans express outrage over “horrific” ticket prices for UFC 299 in Miami: “This is criminal”

Harry Kettle - January 10, 2024

Fight fans have made their feelings known after seeing the ticket prices for the upcoming UFC 299 event in Miami.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White says Irish boxer engrained his love for fighting: "I started through working for Peter Welch for free”

Zain Bando - January 9, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White is a man of humble beginnings.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya admits he's on “the back end" of his career, focused on "quality" fights not quantity in 2024

Cole Shelton - January 9, 2024

Israel Adesanya knows he’s on the back nine of his fighting career.

Cain Velasquez
UFC

Cain Velasquez reportedly set to corner Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 84

Cole Shelton - January 9, 2024

Cain Velasquez will be back at a UFC event and in the corner this coming Saturday.

Colby Covington

WATCH | Colby Covington gets trolled and booed by fans at Miami Heat game

Cole Shelton - January 9, 2024
Michael Page, Kevin Holland
Michael Page

Michael Page highly doubts Kevin Holland will make the same mistake he did against Stephen Thompson at UFC 299

Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Michael Page doubts that Kevin Holland will have a kickboxing match with him later this year.

Dricus du Plessis, Donald Trump
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis reveals insane fine for jumping the fence to meet Donald Trump at UFC 290: "Too cool of a moment for me to let by"

Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Dricus du Plessis was handed quite a fine for meeting Donald Trump last year.

Jim Miller
UFC

Jim Miller expects to "overwhelm" Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 84, has an "inclination" of who he will fight at UFC 300

Cole Shelton - January 9, 2024

Jim Miller always wanted to fight one more time before UFC 300.

Michael Bisping, Tom Aspinall
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping explains why 'crazy' Tom Aspinall vs. Brock Lesnar fight could headline UFC 300

Josh Evanoff - January 9, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes that Tom Aspinall vs. Brock Lesnar isn’t as crazy as it sounds.