Conor McGregor once again takes aim at the Nurmagomedov family: “That’s 4 now out of your family caught on steroids”
UFC star Conor McGregor has taken another shot at the Nurmagomedov family in a recent social media exchange.
It’s been well-documented over the years that Conor McGregor isn’t a big fan of the Nurmagomedov family. From his feud with Khabib to his interactions with some of his siblings, the Irishman has built up quite the rivalry with the clan. Unfortunately, in the cage, it didn’t do him much good, with his one meeting against ‘The Eagle’ ending in a comprehensive defeat.
In the present day, Khabib is retired, but many of his family members and friends are thriving in mixed marital arts. That includes Umar Nurmagomedov, who is considered to be a top bantamweight in the UFC.
After Umar took to X in order to complain about people not wanting to fight him, Conor responded with the following tweet.
Conor McGregor had some choice words for Umar Nurmagomedov earlier today relating to his brother Usman Nurmagomedov's failed drug test 😳 pic.twitter.com/hZ0iIIAnq0
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 9, 2024
McGregor questions Nurmagomedov
Nurmagomedov: “I often get accused of long lay offs in between my fights, but it’s not always up to me. I’m ready to fight on February 17th or March 9th, but not one single fighter in my division wants to fight me. [shrug emoji]”
McGregor: “Your younger brother popped for steroids. That’s four now out of your family caught on steroids while fighting. This guy here, he got popped for steroids fighting. Is he your brother?”
McGregor’s future in the sport of MMA is still unknown. For many, the overwhelming hope is that he’ll be able to make a return to the cage later this year against Michael Chandler.
What do you make of this recent interaction? What kind of year do you predict Conor McGregor is going to have inside the Octagon? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Conor McGregor UFC