Aljamain Sterling knows Dana White was happy to see him lose to Sean O’Malley: “The golden goose won”

By Josh Evanoff - September 20, 2023

Aljamain Sterling is well aware that Dana White was happy to see him lose to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292.

Sean O'Malley Aljamain Sterling UFC 292

‘The Funk Master’ and ‘Sugar’ faced off in the company’s return to Boston last month. They faced off in the main event of UFC 292, just months after Aljamain Sterling’s title defense against Henry Cejudo. Famously, he wasn’t exactly enthusiastic about the idea of fighting Sean O’Malley after such a fast turnaround.

However, Dana White famously threatened to make an interim title for August. That was seemingly the nudge it took for Aljamain Sterling to make it to UFC 292. In the main event, the champion lost to Sean O’Malley by second-round knockout, in a replay that will be seen for decades to come.

Despite the former champion holding the record for bantamweight title defenses, Dana White and Sean O’Malley have argued that an immediate rematch isn’t needed. That has led to Aljamain Sterling feeling a bit slighted, as he stated on The MMA Hour. In his view, he believes the UFC badly wanted him to lose last month, and he let it happen.

Aljamain Sterling

“I know he was definitely happy,” Aljamain Sterling stated regarding Dana White’s likely reaction to his UFC 292 loss to Sean O’Malley. “How could he not be? The golden goose won in a fight matchup that, I hate saying it because it sounds like I’m discrediting the guy. But, this is where they say that eight or nine times out of ten [I win] right? So, that one time out of ten, or two out of ten, it happened.”

He continued, “At the end of the day, I think we all knew the writing was on the wall. It was just up to me to stick to the script, and the one mistake I knew from studying tape, I literally gave it to the guy on a silver platter… Dana didn’t really say much to me. It was like a, I don’t know what the f*ck he [said]. It was nothing of importance.”

What do you make of these comments from Aljamain Sterling? Do you agree?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

