Dana White says Raul Rosas Jr. ‘destroyed’ Noche UFC on social media

By Susan Cox - September 20, 2023

Dana White is saying that Raul Rosas Jr. ‘destroyed’ Noche UFC on social media.

It was just this past weekend that saw Raul Rosas Jr. (8-1 MMA) defeat Terrence Mitchell (14-4 MMA) in a bantamweight bout via way of TKO at 0:54 of Round 1 (see that here).

‘El Nino Problema’, at only 18 years old, was quick to put his past defeat to Christian Rodriguez (9-1 MMA) at UFC 287 behind him.

Following Dana White’s Contender Series 63 at the UFC Apex, White spoke to reporters about Raul Rosas Jr.:

“It was incredible. He (Rosas Jr.) came out and absolutely dominated a real guy, tough guy, and looked good doing it. He got the pop.”

Terrence Mitchell, 33, had 11 concurrent wins in the cage before being defeated by Cameron Saaiman (9-0 MMA) this past July at UFC 290. With his most recent loss to Rosas Jr. he’ll now have to come back from 2 consecutive losses in the Octagon.

Continuing, Dana White said:

“I don’t know what it was like for you guys, but on my socials – I’ll give you an example: the faceoff between Valentina and Alexa did 1.5 million views in less than 24 hours. He (Rosas Jr.) did 3 million views in less than 24 hours. He doubled what the main event did and destroyed the rest of the card as far as views. They love that kid.”

As for what is next for Rosas Jr., White concluded (h/t MMAJunkie):

“After what happened on Saturday night, we’re going to Mexico. He won’t be headlining Mexico, but he’ll be there. So, we’re already in the works for a Mexico fight.”

