Patricio Pitbull interested in UFC signing as Bellator-PFL deal looms: “My career deserves it”

By Josh Evanoff - September 20, 2023

Former Bellator two-weight champion Patricio Pitbull is interested in heading to the UFC.

Patricio Freire, Bellator, Josh Thomson

The Brazilian has been out of action since a short-notice clash with Chihiro Suzuki in July. Stepping up on just a few days’ notice at Bellator X RIZIN 2, Patricio Pitbull suffered a first-round knockout loss. The defeat was the second in a row for the champion, previously losing to Sergio Pettis in June.

That loss to ‘The Phenom’ was Patricio Pitbull’s attempt at a third Bellator championship. Already the featherweight titleholder, and formerly a champion at lightweight, the Brazilian is widely regarded as the fighter in the company’s history. Having notched wins over Michael Chandler, AJ McKee, and more, his place in history is secure.

However, Patricio Pitbull is seemingly interested in adding more to his legacy. During a recent interview on the Trocação Franca podcast, he confirmed recent reports that Bellator would likely be sold to PFL. However, he’s not interested in moving there. Instead, he would prefer a long-awaited signing with the UFC.

Patricio Freire

Image via @bellatormma on Instagram (photographer not listed)

“Well, I’m 36 years old, I’m the biggest record holder in the organization I love,” Patricio Pitbull stated in the interview. “It looks like Bellator is really going to be taken over by another organization. I will fulfill my agreement, I will see what proposals will be on the table, but I think my career deserves a trip to the UFC.” (h/t Torcedores)

“Even more so knowing that if I emerge as Bellator and PFL champion, we will come close to having a great fight in our first fight in this new organization. I don’t rule out [a departure from Bellator], I see it positively, I think now is the time, it’s the only time. I didn’t want to say goodbye to Bellator like that, but I understand the moment.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Patricio Pitbull in the UFC?

Topics:

Bellator Patricio "Pitbull" Freire UFC

