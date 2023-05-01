Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo have interesting conversation at fighter hotel ahead of UFC 288 (Video)

Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo shared an interesting conversation at fighter hotel ahead of UFC 288.

UFC 288 takes place this coming Saturday, May 6th at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Headlining the event is the bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA) and Henry Cejudo (16-2 MMA).

Sterling will be entering the cage boasting 8 wins in a row, the latest coming via way of TKO against T.J. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA) last October at UFC 280.

Cejudo has not fought since May of 2020 where he defeated Dominick Cruz (24-4 MMA) via TKO. The 36-year-old has come out of retirement to battle it out with Sterling.

A video by JakeFineMedia was shot of the fighters shaking hands and speaking about their upcoming title fight.

Henry Cejudo asked:

“Are you ready?”

Aljamain Sterling responded:

“I’m always ready!”

Cejudo said:

“Well good luck cause I’m ready. I’m ready.”

Sterling could be heard saying:

“I do appreciate it, seriously. Not the whole… So, I didn’t think you were serious but I’m glad.”

Cejudo, responded with:

“This has been a good camp for me. It’s been a good camp, we have a solid team and my job is to get it done, you know and I know how much you want, you know, defend in your backyard but I’m ready dude.”

To which Sterling said:

“I hope so man. It’s gonna be a good show for the fans, that’s all I care about. As long as it’s a good show. I know I’m going to make my money. I’m sorry, this is how the game goes, gotta crush another guys dreams you know.”

Cejudo finished with:

“145 pounds. Good luck.”

Will you be watching Henry Cejudo vs Aljamain Sterling this coming Saturday night? Do you think ‘Triple C’ can dethrone ‘Funk Master’?

