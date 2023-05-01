Former UFC fighter Felipe Colares dies at 29 after being hit by a bus

Six-fight UFC veteran Felipe Colares has passed away at age 29.

According to the Brazilian outlet, Globo, Colares died on Monday after being run over by a bus on Avenida das Américas, in Guaratiba as he was returning from training. Colares’ trainer Rodrigo Babi, told the outlet that the MMA fighter was attended to by the Fire Department and transported to Rocha Faria Hospital, in Campo Grande. Unfortunately, he was in serious condition and could not resist the injuries, dying on the way to the hospital.

Back in January, Colares stopped a robbery by taking down the suspect and holding him there until the cops came.

“I went back to my car and went to the woman to check the situation, and indeed it was a robbery,” Colares wrote. “My friends and I went back to the car and saw the man. After noticing he was unarmed, we intervened and managed to pin the robber using jiu-jitsu techniques.”

Felipe Colares (11-4) went 2-4 in the UFC and last competed back in February at ARES FC 12 when he stopped by Alioune Nahaye via first-round submission. The fight was his first since his UFC release as he ended up his Ultimate Fighting Championship tenure on a two-fight losing skid. In his final UFC fight, Colares suffered a third-round TKO loss to Chase Hooper in his return to featherweight. Prior to that, he suffered a split decision loss to Chris Gutierrez.

Colares earned his way into the UFC by being the Jungle Fight FC featherweight champ and made his debut in February of 2019, and suffered a decision loss to Geraldo de Freitas. He then beat Domingo Pilarte by split decision five months later for his first UFC win. The Brazilian then dropped a decision to Montel Jackson and then beat Luke Jackson but then lost the two fights in a row and was released.

Our thoughts go out to Felipe Colares’ friends and family during this difficult time. RIP.