UFC Washington Results and Highlights

A key heavyweight bout featuring former title challenger Alistair Overeem taking on surging contender Jairzinho Rozenstruik headlines tonight’s UFC Washington event.

The former Strikeforce and DREAM heavyweight champion, Overeem (45-17 MMA), will enter tonight’s main event on a two-fight win streak, this after scoring back-to-back TKO victories over Sergei Pavlovich and Alexey Oleynik in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Jairzinho Rozenstruik has gone a perfect 9-0 in his mixed martial arts career. In his most recent effort at UFC 244, ‘Bigi Boy‘ scored a knockout victory over former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.

In the co-headliner of UFC Washington Cynthia Calvillo and Marina Rodriguez will collide in women’s flyweight bout. Calvillo missed weight badly for tonight’s event (see more on that here).

Also featured on the main card is a heavyweight bout between seasoned veterans Ben Rothwell and Stefan Struve.

UFC Washington Main Card Results:

Alistair Overeem vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Marina Rodriguez

Ben Rothwell vs. Stefan Struve

Yana Kunitskaya vs. Aspen Ladd

Cody Stamann vs. Song Yadong

Rob Font vs. Ricky Simon

UFC Washington Preliminary Results:

Thiago Alves vs. Tim Means – Means def. Alves via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:35 of Round 1

🗣 LEAN, MEAN(s) FIGHTING MACHINE@MeansTim continues to bring the action at #UFCDC 📺 Head over to @ESPN for the main card pic.twitter.com/9tWKXFmk97 — UFC (@ufc) December 8, 2019

Jacob Kilburn vs. Billy Quarantillo – Quarantillo def. Kilburn via submission (triangle choke) at 3:18 of Round 2

Bryce Mitchell vs. Matt Sayles – Mitchell def. Sayles via submission (twister)

UFC HISTORY 📝 🇺🇸 @ThugnastyMMA records the second twister EVER in the Octagon! ➡️ Action continues on @ESPN pic.twitter.com/vN85j7AAxC — UFC (@ufc) December 8, 2019

Joe Solecki vs. Matt Wiman – Solecki def. Wiman by unanimous decision (30-26 x2, 30-27)

Virna Jandiroba vs. Mallory Martin – Jandiroba def. Martin via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:16 of Round 2

Makhmud Muradov vs. Trevor Smith — Muradov def. Smith via KO (punch) at 4:09 of Round 3

Floyd Mayweather's charge casts a million-dollar KO, as Makhmud Muradov (24-6) caps three rounds of stellar jabbing and body punching with a mouthpiece launcher on Trevor Smith! The Uzbekistani rides a 13-fight tear with 10 knockouts. He boasts 19 finishes, 16 by strikes. #UFCDC pic.twitter.com/nM73HGyrS0 — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) December 7, 2019

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 7, 2019

