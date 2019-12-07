Andy Ruiz Jr. reacts following loss to Anthony Joshua

Heavyweight boxers Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua squared off in a rematch for the IBF, IBO and WBO world titles today in Saudi Arabia.

Ruiz Jr. had scored a shocking upset of the previously undefeated Joshua in the pairs first encounter in New York, emerging victorious by way of seventh-round TKO.

Tonight’s rematch proved very different as the British standout utilized his strong boxing skills to stick and move while outpointing his Mexican opponent.

In the end, Joshua was awarded a unanimous decision victory from the judges in attendance.

When asked what went wrong against Anthony Joshua this evening in Saudi Arabia Andy Ruiz Jr. had the following to say in his post-fight interview with DAZN.

“You know what man, it was his night. I think I didn’t prepare how I should have. You know, I gained too much weight. But I don’t want to give no excuses. He won. He boxed me around, but you know what if we do the third. If we do a third fight best believe I’m going to get in the f*cking best shape and be in the best shape of my life.”

Andy Ruiz Jr. was asked how much his additional weight played a factor in tonight’s rematch.

“You know, it did effect my a lot. I thought I was going to feel stronger, I thought I was going to be better, but, you know what, I think next fight I’m going to get more prepared and I’m going to work on my team a little bit more. I tried to train myself kind of for this last fight. Like I said, I don’t want to give no excuse, because I think that Joshua did a hell of a job, but I just want to give thanks to God and everybody here in Saudi Arabia that was supporting.”

Do you think we will see an immediate trilogy fight between Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. booked by Eddie Hearn and company? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 7, 2019

