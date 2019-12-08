Deontay Wilder rips Anthony Joshua over performance in rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

Deontay Wilder was not impressed with Anthony Joshua’s unanimous decision victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. this evening in Saudi Arabia.

The current WBC Heavyweight champion, Wilder (42-0-1), spoke with The Athletic shortly after today’s highly anticipated rematch where he shared his thoughts on Joshua’s performance.

“Joshua did what he had to do to get the win,” Deontay Wilder said. “He ran around the ring and was on his bike all day. Basically, he had Klitschko in the camp and he was a lot like Klitschko. That jab-grab-hold method. That’s all he did tonight.”

While it wasn’t a spectacular performance from the British fighter, it was a smart and calculated fight that saw him win back his IBF, IBO and WBO heavyweight world titles.

Both Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. seemingly agreed to a trilogy bout following the conclusion of tonight’s event. However, nothing has been made official by Eddie Hearn or company.

With tonight’s victory, Joshua improves to 23-1 in his professional boxing career.

As for Deontay Wilder, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has gone 2-0 since fighting to a draw with Tyson Fury in December of 2018. During that stretch Wilder has scored knockout victories over Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz respectively.

It is expected that Wilder will rematch Fury in early 2020.

