Alexander Volkov booked to fight Jailton Almeida at UFC 302
A new heavyweight showdown has been booked for UFC 302 as Alexander Volkov prepares to return against Jailton Almeida.
Right now, the heavyweight division is looking a bit deadlocked. While Jon Jones is the champion, Tom Aspinall is the interim champion, and it appears as if the promotion is waiting for Jon to get healthy so they can book Jones vs Miocic. Beyond that, though, as Aspinall continues to sit and wait, there are plenty of other contenders rising up through the ranks.
That includes Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida. The latter of the two is coming off the back of a big loss to Curtis Blaydes, whereas Volkov is riding a three-fight win streak.
RELATED: Alexander Volkov shocked that he didn’t receive a bonus after defeating Tai Tuivasa with an Ezekiel choke at UFC 293: “It was my very first submission”
Now, as per @leoguimaraesmma on X, the two men will collide in a blockbuster showdown later this year.
https://twitter.com/bigmarcel24/status/1772418712752030104
Volkov vs Almeida
In the case of both men, this is a really interesting collision. Almeida will undoubtedly try and take things to the ground, whereas Volkov will want to try and prove he can get the job done on the feet. Both individuals are capable of getting the job done, but both also have weaknesses in their game. We don’t expect the winner to get a title shot but an emphatic victory could go a long way.
As we know, at heavyweight, the best thing we can do is expect the unexpected, which often means fireworks.
Who do you consider to be the favorite in this collision between Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida? Do you believe this is the most stacked the UFC’s heavyweight division has been in a long time? Let us know your thoughts and official prediction, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous Post
Alexis Nicolas shows no fear ahead of world title bout at ONE Fight Night 21: “I’m a workhorse”
Topics:Alexander Volkov Jailton Almeida UFC