Alexander Volkov booked to fight Jailton Almeida at UFC 302

A new heavyweight showdown has been booked for UFC 302 as Alexander Volkov prepares to return against Jailton Almeida.

Right now, the heavyweight division is looking a bit deadlocked. While Jon Jones is the champion, Tom Aspinall is the interim champion, and it appears as if the promotion is waiting for Jon to get healthy so they can book Jones vs Miocic. Beyond that, though, as Aspinall continues to sit and wait, there are plenty of other contenders rising up through the ranks.

That includes Alexander Volkov and Jailton Almeida. The latter of the two is coming off the back of a big loss to Curtis Blaydes, whereas Volkov is riding a three-fight win streak.

Now, as per @leoguimaraesmma on X, the two men will collide in a blockbuster showdown later this year.

