Alexa Grasso fires back at Valentina Shevchenko ahead of Noche UFC: “We know that there are no accidents”

Alexa Grasso Reacts To Valentina Shevchenko’s Comments

During a Noche UFC pre-fight media scrum, Alexa Grasso made it clear that she prepared for the position that she trapped Shevchenko in to force the tap during their first meeting (h/t MMAJunkie).

“It just kind of surprised me because someone with such big experience and competing at such high level, we know that there are no accidents,” Grasso told MMA Junkie at the Noche UFC media day on Wednesday. “I trained for that moment. You can see the video that I have before the fight. I was training that exact same position. It was something that I trained to win that fight.”

Grasso went on to express gratitude to the team that helped prepare her for a UFC title win. The Mexican star said she’s doing everything possible to ensure she remains motivated as a champion.

“Thanks to my team and my coaches, they’re always trying to keep me focused, ‘Yeah, you’re the champion, but you’re just one more in the gym. You have to help your teammates. You have to evolve. You have to be here on time. You have to do everything we ask you to do and more.,’” Grasso said.

“I think the most important thing at this high level is to keep motivated, to keep the hunger, and do my best to evolve and improve.”