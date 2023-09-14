Marvin Vettori thinks Sean Strickland vs. Israel Adesanya 2 would flop: “He doesn’t deserve a f*cking rematch”

Marvin Vettori Slams Idea Of Sean Strickland vs. Israel Adesanya 2

During an appearance on the “Dream Rare Podcast,” Marvin Vettori insisted that “The Last Stylebender” should not get a rematch with Strickland (via MMAJunkie).

“I just don’t like this guy. Can I not like this guy? I don’t f*cking like this guy, so I personally think that he doesn’t deserve a f*cking rematch,” Vettori said. “Why? I don’t even think he wants a rematch. He felt like – he’s going to lose again, so I don’t even think like he wants the rematch right now.”

Vettori went as far as to say that there wouldn’t be much interest in a rematch given how dominant Strickland was against Adesanya.

“They will come at me for sure: ‘You’re salty,’ this and that,'” Vettori said. “I think Adesanya’s time is over. It’s passed, so we’ll see. But I don’t think that rematch would even sell. I don’t know. Definitely, I would be way more excited to see Strickland and Du Plessis or even a rematch with Cannonier, and down the road who f*cking knows.”

Some fighters have actually agreed with Vettori, although they haven’t been quite as aggressive as “The Italian Dream” has been. Former UFC fighters Michael Bisping and Dan Hardy have shared the viewpoint that Adesanya would be best served taking a break.