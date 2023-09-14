Marvin Vettori thinks Sean Strickland vs. Israel Adesanya 2 would flop: “He doesn’t deserve a f*cking rematch”

By Fernando Quiles - September 14, 2023

Marvin Vettori is clearly not a fan of the idea of Israel Adesanya getting an immediate rematch against Sean Strickland.

Marvin Vettori Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland

Adesanya recently lost the UFC Middleweight Championship to Strickland in Sydney, Australia. Strickland winning the fight was shocking enough, but the consistent success he was having throughout the fight is what truly surprised MMA fans and experts. While he hasn’t made anything official, UFC CEO Dana White has expressed interest in an immediate rematch.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA’S COACH THINKS SEAN STRICKLAND’S UFC TITLE REIGN WILL BE CUT SHORT: “THE REMATCH WILL BE THE END OF THAT STORY”

Marvin Vettori Slams Idea Of Sean Strickland vs. Israel Adesanya 2

During an appearance on the “Dream Rare Podcast,” Marvin Vettori insisted that “The Last Stylebender” should not get a rematch with Strickland (via MMAJunkie).

“I just don’t like this guy. Can I not like this guy? I don’t f*cking like this guy, so I personally think that he doesn’t deserve a f*cking rematch,” Vettori said. “Why? I don’t even think he wants a rematch. He felt like – he’s going to lose again, so I don’t even think like he wants the rematch right now.”

Vettori went as far as to say that there wouldn’t be much interest in a rematch given how dominant Strickland was against Adesanya.

“They will come at me for sure: ‘You’re salty,’ this and that,'” Vettori said. “I think Adesanya’s time is over. It’s passed, so we’ll see. But I don’t think that rematch would even sell. I don’t know. Definitely, I would be way more excited to see Strickland and Du Plessis or even a rematch with Cannonier, and down the road who f*cking knows.”

Some fighters have actually agreed with Vettori, although they haven’t been quite as aggressive as “The Italian Dream” has been. Former UFC fighters Michael Bisping and Dan Hardy have shared the viewpoint that Adesanya would be best served taking a break.

