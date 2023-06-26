Ilia Topuria down for Australia showdown with Alexander Volkanovski: “No f*cking problem!”

By Josh Evanoff - June 26, 2023

UFC featherweight contender Ilia Topuria is down to fight Alexander Volkanovski anywhere.

Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski.

‘El Matador’ is fresh off his return in the main event of UFC Jacksonville this past Saturday. There, he faced Josh Emmett in a five-round featherweight showcase. Leading into the contest, Ilia Topuria was vocal about his desire to get a title shot with a victory.

In the headliner on Saturday, he did exactly that, dominating ‘The Fighting Falmer’ at UFC Jacksonville. Ilia Topuria cruised to a lopsided unanimous decision win and called out Alexander Volkanovski following the victory. It’s worth noting that ‘The Great’ has business with Yair Rodriguez next month at UFC 290.

Nonetheless, Ilia Topuria wants to face the winner of the bout, and he’s willing to do it on their home soil. The featherweight contender discussed a potential title shot during a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. There, he picked Alexander Volkanovski to beat Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 and also discussed his own chances against the champion.

In terms of his chances, the Georgian fighter isn’t lacking in confidence. Ilia Topuria feels so confident that he can defeat Alexander Volkanovski, he is willing to head to Australia.

Ilia Topuria and Josh Emmett

“I think Volkanovski is going to hold the belts, I think he will.” Ilia Topuria stated on The MMA Hour regarding UFC 290’s main event. “No f*cking problem [to fight Alexander Volkanovski in Australia] if I’m the best in the world, I can beat him in Australia.”

He continued, “In Las Vegas, in Miami, in Spain, wherever we go, I beat him. Like, location is no problem.”

What do you make of these comments from Ilia Topuria? Are you excited about Alexander Volkanovski’s return at UFC 290?

