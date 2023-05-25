VIDEO | Alex Pereira gets encouraging words from Tyson Fury regarding Israel Adesanya loss

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira met up with Tyson Fury earlier this week.

‘Poatan’ is fresh off his rematch against Israel Adesanya last month at UFC 287. In their first outing last year, the Brazilian scored a shocking fifth-round knockout win to earn the gold. Last month in Miami, ‘The Last Stylebender’ got revenge with an equally surprising finish.

In the second round of the UFC title rematch last month, Adesanya scored a dramatic knockout win. While there were calls for a trilogy bout post-fight, it seems that Pereira has different ideas. Earlier this month, he was booked for his return, but at light-heavyweight. He will face former champion Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 in July.

Nonetheless, Alex Pereira got some words of encouragement from Tyson Fury earlier this week. The Brazilian uploaded a video of their meeting to YouTube, where they briefly discussed the rematch with Israel Adesanya. Pereira joked that the fight was going well until it wasn’t, while Fury noted that’s how the fight game goes.

“Are you okay? Good to see ya!” Tyson Fury greeted Alex Pereira in the video uploaded to the Brazilian’s YouTube channel. “I saw your fight with [Israel] Adesanya the other day.”

“It was going good until it wasn’t.” Alex Pereira stated through a translator standing beside him.

“It’s called the fight game. What can you do?… I thought you guys were small, you’re f*cking massive! You kickbox? Oh yeah, Glory! You know Rico Verhoeven? I taught him how to box. Big guy, good fighter… Are you ready to rock and roll? It was nice to see you, very nice to see you.”

What do you make of this news? Are you excited about Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz? Who do you want to see Tyson Fury fight next?