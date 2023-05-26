search

Joe Pyfer reveals he may need surgery, still hopeful to rematch Dustin Stoltzfus next: “It’s personal for me”

By Cole Shelton - May 25, 2023

Joe Pyfer isn’t sure when he will be able to fight again.

Joe Pyfer

Pyfer is set to grapple Gerald Meerschaert – who he knocked out at UFC 287 – this Saturday night. However, he says he is using that grappling match as a chance to see if he needs surgery on his injury or if he can fight through it.

“No idea. I do have a couple of injuries I’m nursing so I’m going to do this grappling match and see how my body feels. I’m training very carefully right now, hopefully, to avoid surgery,” Pyfer said to BJPENN.com. “I’m just seeing how my body is responding and it will be dependent on this grappling match and seeing how I feel. If I have to get surgery that is what I have to do, but we will see. These next few weeks will tell a lot as if I need surgery probably not until the fall. If I feel good and my body is not hurting, we will see maybe late summer.”

Regardless if Pyfer needs surgery or not, he makes it clear he wants Dustin Stoltzfus next.

The two fought on the Contender Series in 2020 and in the first round, Pyfer broke his arm. Ever since that fight, Joe Pyfer has made it clear he wants that fight back as he says it’s personal for him as he wants to get revenge.

“Listen, I’ll always want that fight as long as he is in the UFC. He is 1-4 in the UFC, I’m 2-0 we are not that far apart, he has five fights in the UFC, I have two,” Pyfer said. “So, for the people who think I’m so far ahead of him, just because some person put me ahead of him in their rankings doesn’t make me that far ahead of him.

“At the end of the day, we are the best in the world so why can’t I fight that man? I have one more win than he does, so, absolutely I would love that fight,” Pyfer continued. “I have called him out numerous times, I’ve been disrespectful in calling him out, not trying to be, but completely dismissing his skills, dismissing his win. It seems to be chasing a rabbit in the dark, I’m not going to get it. They don’t think it makes sense but it’s personal for me, it’s revenge, it’s redemption. I’ll always want that fight.”

If Joe Pyfer doesn’t get the rematch against Stoltzfus, he isn’t sure what would be next. But, he says he won’t be fighting anyone in the top-15 as the pay doesn’t match the fighter. He knows he has to take his career smart which is why he is calling out Stoltzfus.

“It’s got to make sense. Why would I break into the top-15 yet, I’m still on a base contract. It doesn’t make sense to me. I’m not stupid, I’m not dumb, I’m not going to fight someone who is a top-15 contender that is a tough fight and I will have a war with and god forbid I lost, it’s like I’m not guaranteed much,” Pyfer concluded.

Who would you like to see Joe Pyfer fight next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Exclusive MMA Interviews UFC

Related

Conor McGregor, Canelo Alvarez

UFC star Conor McGregor responds to “little ginger sausage” Canelo Alvarez

Cole Shelton - May 25, 2023
Robert Whittaker, UFC Vegas 24
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker explains why he's "so happy" he's fighting Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290

Cole Shelton - May 25, 2023

Robert Whittaker is pleased he got matched up with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290.

Francis Ngannou
UFC

Francis Ngannou says UFC played "dirty games" to keep him under contract, reveals shocking pay before he became champ

Cole Shelton - May 25, 2023

Francis Ngannou believes the UFC used dirty tactics to keep him under contract for longer than he wanted.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White reveals work on UFC comedy series with Adam Sandler is underway

Fernando Quiles - May 25, 2023

Dana White says a UFC comedy series is being worked on and Adam Sandler is involved.

Khamzat Chimaev, Israel Adesanya, UFC
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev accuses the UFC of attempting to protect “built up” Israel Adesanya: “They don’t want to kill that guy”

Harry Kettle - May 25, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev believes the UFC is attempting to protect Israel Adesanya as he prepares for his middleweight venture.

Mackenzie Dern

UFC star Mackenzie Dern accuses estranged husband of repeated physical and emotional abuse

Harry Kettle - May 25, 2023
Jon-Jones-Chael-Sonnen
Sergey Pavlovich

Chael Sonnen claims Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic has gone “up in flames” and the UFC is now targeting ‘Bones’ vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Cole Shelton - May 24, 2023

Chael Sonnen has heard rumors of an interesting main event for UFC 293 in Australia.

Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis explains why he thinks Robert Whittaker is a "harder fight" than Israel Adesanya

Cole Shelton - May 24, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis believes Robert Whittaker is a harder fight than Israel Adesanya.

Johnny Walker, UFC 279, UFC
Johnny Walker

Johnny Walker still confused by Anthony Smith's mid-fight comments: "I haven't attacked anyone's family"

Josh Evanoff - May 24, 2023

UFC light-heavyweight contender Johnny Walker is still confused by Anthony Smith’s mid-fight comments.

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan reflects on legendary career of 'special guy' BJ Penn: "I put him against any 155 pounder that's ever lived"

Josh Evanoff - May 24, 2023

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has paid respect to former champion BJ Penn.