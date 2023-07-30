UFC 291 Results: Alex Pereira defeats Jan Blachowicz (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 291 results, including the co-main event between Alex Pereira and Jan Blachowicz.

Pereira (8-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since losing the UFC middleweight title to Israel Adesanya back in April of this year. ‘Poatan’ has gone 3-1 since joining the UFC ranks, scoring stoppage victories over Sean Strickland and the aforementioned ‘Stylebender’ during that stretch.

Meanwhile, Jan Blachowicz (29-10-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since fighting Magomed Ankalaev to a split draw for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 282. The Polish powerhouse has gone 6-1-1 over his past eight fights, with his lone loss in that time coming to Glover Teixeira by way of submission.

Round one of the UFC 291 co-main event begins and Jan Blachowicz immediately shoot sin for a takedown attempt. He grabs a single leg and pushes ‘Poatan’ up against the cage. Pereira looks to lock up a guillotine choke. It is tight but Blachowicz gives the referee the thumbs up, and Alex eventually let’s it go. Blachowicz continues to work for a takedown and gets it. He immediately moves to Pereira’s back and locks up a body triangle. He moves for a rear-naked choke. Alex Pereira is able to fight off the choke with his hands. The former light heavyweight champion switches to some short shots. Just over a minute remains in the opening round. Blachowicz continues to work for the submission, but Pereira is able to ride it out and get to the horn.

Round two of the UFC 291 co-main event begins and Alex Pereira gets off a short left. He is walking forward but being cautious not to getting in Blachowicz’s shooting range. A decent combination now from the former middleweight champion. Pereira with a hard outside low kick. He lands another. Blachowicz with big left and then a right. That appeared to stun ‘Poatan’. Jan shoots in and scores a big takedown. He begins working from full guard. Some decent punches now from the full guard position. Alex Pereira scrambles and is able to wall-walk his way back to his feet. Jan Blachowicz still has him pressed against the cage and lands a good knee. Pereira breaks free and immediately attacks with a high kick. He just misses with his trademark left hook. A big combination from Pereira. He has Blachowicz in trouble here. Big right hands from ‘Poatan’ to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 291 co-main event begins and Alex Pereira lands a kick to the body. The fighters trade big punches in the center of the Octagon. Pereira remains on the attack. He is working his shots very carefully. Blachowicz shoots for another takedown but is unable to get it. Pereira goes back to the body. He follows that up with a straight left. Under two minutes remain in the round. Blachowicz with a left hook that gets through. Pereira with a sweeping low kick. Blachowixz with a combination. Pereira counters with a jab. Blachowicz scores a late takedown and finishes the round in top position.

Official UFC 291 Results: Alex Pereira vs. Jan Blachowicz by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

