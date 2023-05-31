Daniel Cormier warns Alex Pereira not to stand and trade with Jan Blachowicz: “I have seen Błachowicz almost decapitate guys”

Daniel Cormier is warning Alex Pereira not to stand and trade with Jan Blachowicz.

Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) is set to take on Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA) in a light heavyweight battle at UFC 291 which takes place on Saturday, July 29th at the Vivint Arena, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

‘Poatan’ is coming off a KO loss over Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) this past April at UFC 287. With the loss, Pereira also handed the UFC middleweight title back to ‘The Last Stylebender‘. Following the defeat, Pereira made the decision to move up from the middleweight division to the light heavyweight division.

Blachowicz, 40, last fought at UFC 282 in December of last year against Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA). The two were headlining the fight for the vacant light heavyweight crown, but judges ruled it was a split draw, with neither fighter walking away with the belt.

It was during a recent episode of ESPN MMA’s ‘DC & RC ‘ show, that the former heavyweight and light heavyweight champ, Daniel Cormier, had some advice for Pereira’s move to the 205-pound division and meeting Jan Blachowicz in the Octagon saying (h/t MMANews):

“We have seen Adesanya hurt Pereira in two fights. He can’t get hit by Jan Blachowicz. Blachowicz hits so hard, bro. I have seen Blachowicz almost decapitate guys; Luke Rockhold, Dominick Reyes. The way that he was knocking guys out for a while was very scary.”

Blachowicz did defeat Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA) by KO back in July of 2019 at UFC 239 (see that here).

Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA) also felt the wrath of Blachowicz at UFC 253 in September of 2020, when he was brutally KO‘d at 4:36 of round 2.

And those weren’t the only two – Blachowicz also KO’d Corey Anderson (16-6 MMA) and more recently TKO’d Aleksandar Rakic (14-3 MMA) in May of 2022.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier’s comments about Jan Blachowicz?

Will you be watching UFC 291 and who are you picking for the victory – Blachowicz or Pereira?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!