Daniel Cormier warns Alex Pereira not to stand and trade with Jan Blachowicz: “I have seen Błachowicz almost decapitate guys”

By Susan Cox - May 31, 2023

Daniel Cormier is warning Alex Pereira not to stand and trade with Jan Blachowicz.

Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, Jan Blachowicz, UFC, UFC 291

Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) is set to take on Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA) in a light heavyweight battle at UFC 291 which takes place on Saturday, July 29th at the Vivint Arena, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

‘Poatan’ is coming off a KO loss over Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) this past April at UFC 287. With the loss, Pereira also handed the UFC middleweight title back to ‘The Last Stylebender‘. Following the defeat, Pereira made the decision to move up from the middleweight division to the light heavyweight division.

Blachowicz, 40, last fought at UFC 282 in December of last year against Magomed Ankalaev (17-1 MMA).  The two were headlining the fight for the vacant light heavyweight crown, but judges ruled it was a split draw, with neither fighter walking away with the belt.

It was during a recent episode of ESPN MMA’s ‘DC & RC ‘ show, that the former heavyweight and light heavyweight champ, Daniel Cormier, had some advice for Pereira’s move to the 205-pound division and meeting Jan Blachowicz in the Octagon saying (h/t MMANews):

“We have seen Adesanya hurt Pereira in two fights. He can’t get hit by Jan Blachowicz. Blachowicz hits so hard, bro. I have seen Blachowicz almost decapitate guys; Luke Rockhold, Dominick Reyes. The way that he was knocking guys out for a while was very scary.”

Blachowicz did defeat Luke Rockhold (16-6 MMA) by KO back in July of 2019 at UFC 239 (see that here).

Jan-Blachowicz-Luke-Rockhold

Dominick Reyes (12-4 MMA) also felt the wrath of Blachowicz at UFC 253 in September of 2020, when he was brutally KO‘d at 4:36 of round 2.

And those weren’t the only two – Blachowicz also KO’d Corey Anderson (16-6 MMA) and more recently TKO’d Aleksandar Rakic (14-3 MMA) in May of 2022.

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier’s comments about Jan Blachowicz?

Will you be watching UFC 291 and who are you picking for the victory – Blachowicz or Pereira?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Pereira Daniel Cormier Jan Blachowicz UFC

Related

Marlon Vera, Cory Sandhagen

Marlon Vera vows to “finish” Cory Sandhagen in eventual rematch: “Trust me”

Susan Cox - May 31, 2023
Islam Makhachev Conor McGregor
UFC

UFC champion Islam Makhachev will be making appearance on an upcoming episode of TUF 31

Susan Cox - May 31, 2023

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will be making an appearance on an upcoming episode of TUF 31.

Matt Brown
Matt Brown

Conor McGregor responds to Matt Brown with accusations of heroin addiction

Harry Kettle - May 31, 2023

Conor McGregor has hit back at Matt Brown by dubbing him a heroin addict, highlighting his past substance abuse issues.

Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez
Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje shares surprisingly high praise for former UFC champion Conor McGregor: “He’s an amazing fighter”

Harry Kettle - May 31, 2023

Justin Gaethje has given some surprising praise to Conor McGregor for what he’s been able to achieve in the sport of mixed martial arts.

Aljamain Sterling

Matt Serra shares bold prediction for potential Aljamain Sterling vs. Alexander Volkanovski super fight: “He’ll break the jaw”

Harry Kettle - May 31, 2023

Matt Serra has expressed his confidence in Aljamain Sterling if he opts to move up to featherweight and face Alexander Volkanovski.

Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje

Beneil Dariush explains why he favors Justin Gaethje to avenge previous loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 291: “He’s more motivated”

Harry Kettle - May 31, 2023
Dan Hooker
UFC

Dan Hooker explains why he's interested in fighting for "silly little" BMF title

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

Dan Hooker thinks the BMF belt is a “silly little” title, but he’s still interested in fighting for it.

Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland believes he "should" be fighting Israel Adesanya next: "That one needs to happen"

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

Sean Strickland thinks he should be Israel Adesanya’s next opponent.

Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor vows that his fight against Michael Chandler will be "the greatest return in combat sports"

Cole Shelton - May 30, 2023

Conor McGregor knows his fight against Michael Chandler will be highly anticipated.

Cain-Velasquez-Daniel-Cormier
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier reminisces on the time Cain Velasquez choked him out in training room: "Dog, you fell asleep!"

Josh Evanoff - May 30, 2023

As Daniel Cormier tells it, getting choked out by a former UFC heavyweight champion leads to good sleep.