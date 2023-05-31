UFC commentator Joe Rogan heaps praise on interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez: “He is f**king wicked”

By Susan Cox - May 31, 2023

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is heaping praise on interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez.

Joe Rogan, Yair Rodriguez, UFC 290, UFC

Yair Rodriguez (15-3 MMA) has been victorious in his last 2 bouts in the Octagon. In July of 2022 he defeated Brian Ortega (15-3 MMA) via TKO at 4:11 of round 1. More recently, on February 11th at UFC 284, he took down Josh Emmett (18-3 MMA) by submission at 4:19 of round 2, capturing the interim featherweight title.

It was during a recent episode of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ that Rogan bestowed high praise for the 30-year-old ‘El Pantera’:

“Have you seen Yair Rodriguez fight? Yair Rodriguez is one of the wildest motherf**kers that’s ever fought in MMA. Yair has some of the craziest kicks. He’s got this taekwondo background, but he does all this wild sh*t. He hit B.J. Penn with a 360-roundhouse kick. He f**ked B.J. Penn up.”

It’s true that Rodriguez went up against B.J. Penn (16-14 MMA) back in January of 2017 and defeated him via TKO at 0:24 of round 2.

Continuing Joe Rogan said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Look at this motherf**ker. He kicked him with the right, and then in the air hits him with the left. He’s a beast. He’s so dynamic, his striking and on the ground. He finished Josh Emmett with a triangle in his last fight. On the ground he’s nasty. He is f**king wicked. He’s wicked, and he’s really hard to figure out because everything he does is different … f**king genius.”

Rodriguez, 30, is now preparing for UFC 290 which will feature himself vs Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) in the the main event title fight, taking place on Saturday, July 8th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Do you agree with Joe Rogan’s analogy of Yair Rodriguez?

Will you be watching UFC 290 and do you think Rodriguez can defeat Volkanovski?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

