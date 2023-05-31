UFC commentator Joe Rogan heaps praise on interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez: “He is f**king wicked”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan is heaping praise on interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez.

Yair Rodriguez (15-3 MMA) has been victorious in his last 2 bouts in the Octagon. In July of 2022 he defeated Brian Ortega (15-3 MMA) via TKO at 4:11 of round 1. More recently, on February 11th at UFC 284, he took down Josh Emmett (18-3 MMA) by submission at 4:19 of round 2, capturing the interim featherweight title.

It was during a recent episode of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ that Rogan bestowed high praise for the 30-year-old ‘El Pantera’:

“Have you seen Yair Rodriguez fight? Yair Rodriguez is one of the wildest motherf**kers that’s ever fought in MMA. Yair has some of the craziest kicks. He’s got this taekwondo background, but he does all this wild sh*t. He hit B.J. Penn with a 360-roundhouse kick. He f**ked B.J. Penn up.”

It’s true that Rodriguez went up against B.J. Penn (16-14 MMA) back in January of 2017 and defeated him via TKO at 0:24 of round 2.

Continuing Joe Rogan said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“Look at this motherf**ker. He kicked him with the right, and then in the air hits him with the left. He’s a beast. He’s so dynamic, his striking and on the ground. He finished Josh Emmett with a triangle in his last fight. On the ground he’s nasty. He is f**king wicked. He’s wicked, and he’s really hard to figure out because everything he does is different … f**king genius.”

Rodriguez, 30, is now preparing for UFC 290 which will feature himself vs Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) in the the main event title fight, taking place on Saturday, July 8th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Do you agree with Joe Rogan’s analogy of Yair Rodriguez?

Will you be watching UFC 290 and do you think Rodriguez can defeat Volkanovski?

