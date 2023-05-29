Video | Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira have a run-in at Australian airport

By Susan Cox - May 29, 2023

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and his longtime rival Alex Pereira had a run-in at an Australian airport.

Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, UFC 287

A video of the encounter can be seen on ‘Twitter’.

The rivals both took to social media to share their respective videos.

The video posted to Israel Adesanya’s official ‘Twitter‘ page, had the caption:

“My life is a video game.”

Pereira, also shared a video of the encounter with the tweet:

”Guess who I met at the airport?”

Following the news of the run-in at the airport, fighters and fans alike have been blowing up the internet with commentary.

Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA) and Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) have a history.

The two fighters met in kickboxing, GLORY of Heroes 1 in China, back in 2016 ,where it was Pereira who landed a unanimous decision win. Meeting again in 2017 at GLORY of Heroes 7, Pereira delivered a devastating shot to the chin of Adesanya, knocking him out and claiming a second victory.

Fast forward to the MMA cage in November of 2022 at UFC 281 which saw Pereira defeat Adesanya via TKO at 2:01 of round 5. It would be ‘Poatan’ who would claim victory and the middleweight crown.

The two were far from finished, meeting again at UFC 287 this past April where it would be Adesanya’s turn to KO Pereira at 4:21 of round 2 to reclaim the UFC middleweight title.

So now the question becomes – will the two meet again in the Octagon for a trilogy fight?

Word has it that ‘The Last Stylebender’ has no interest in such a fight.

And, according to Pereira, speaking on his YouTube channel, the fighter is moving to 205:

“My next fight will be in 205 (division). Yeah, you heard right. I think I did my work in 185 and now I’m feeling good to go up to 205. Like I told you, when I’m feeling good, I will go up — this will be something natural … and now I think it is. My next opponent, I can’t tell you yet, but I will keep you updated here on my (YouTube) channel.”

In the MMA world you can never say never – time will tell.

Would you like to see Adesanya and Pereira go at it again?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Pereira Israel Adesanya UFC

