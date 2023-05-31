Marlon Vera vows to “finish” Cory Sandhagen in eventual rematch: “Trust me”

Marlon Vera is vowing to ‘finish’ Cory Sandhagen in their eventual rematch.

Vera (20-8 MMA) and Sandhagen (16-4 MMA) met up in March of this year in a bantamweight bout at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. It was to be ‘Sandman’ getting the win via split decision (50-45, 49-46, 48,47).

As happens so often, the split decision win came under criticism by many fans and fighters alike who felt it was Sandhagen who dominated the performance in the cage that night.

Marlon Vera has recently taken to social media with a series of tweets indicating he’s ready to take on the ‘Sandman’ in a rematch saying:

Down the line I will rematch cory and trust me I will finish him. — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) May 31, 2023

Been working hard, getting better and I’m so fucking hungry. — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) May 31, 2023

I heard yan doesn’t wanna get in there till December, fuck that — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) May 31, 2023

Vera, 30, was on a 4-fight winning streak before his loss to Sandhagen.

Obviously, ‘Chito’ is claiming he’s ready, ‘hungry’ and wanting to fight again asap.

Sandhagen, 31, has 2 consecutive wins in a row to his credit, defeating Yadong Song (20-7 MMA) in September of 2022 and then Vera this past March.

While Marlon Vera would like a rematch, Cory Sandhagen is moving on… calling out the number 1 bantamweight in the official UFC rankings, Merab Dvalishvili (16-4 MMA) for his next fight.

‘The Machine’ has won an impressive 9 fights in a row, his latest victory coming against Petr Yan (16-5 MMA) via unanimous decision this past March.

Would you like to see a Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen II?

